Is Sheffield United vs Wrexham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Ryan Reynolds will hope Wrexham can get over the line this time and set up a Hollywood tie against Tottenham Hotspur when the non-league side travel to Sheffield United in a replay tonight.

Reynolds was watching on as Wrexham, who are the only non-league team left in the FA Cup, were just moments from a famous victory after John Mullin had put Phil Parkinson’s side ahead with just four minutes left.

But Sheffield United’s John Egan popped up with an equaliser in stoppage time to force a replay - and the draw determined that the winner will host Tottenham in the fifth round.

The Welsh side, co-owned by Hollywood duo Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, face a tough task against Championship high-flyers Sheffield United.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Sheffield United vs Wrexham?

The match will kick-off at 7:45pm GMT on Tuesday 7 February.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on ITV 4, with coverage starting from 7pm. There will also be a live stream available on the ITV X platform.

Viewers in the US can watch on ESPN+.

Predicted starting line-ups

Sheffield United: Davies; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Basham; Bogle, McAtee, Norwood, Doyle, Osborn; McBurnie, Sharp

Wrexham: Howard; Forde, Jones, Tozer, Tunnicliffe, McFadzean; Young, O’Connor, Lee; Mullin, Palmer

Odds

Sheffield United: 7/15

Draw: 19/5

Wrexham: 33/5

Prediction

Wrexham were moments away from the fifth round, and Sheffield United will likely make the non-league side taking their chance when they were at home. Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham.