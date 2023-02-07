Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

Wrexham will look to continue their FA Cup journey and set up a stunning fifth-round tie against Tottenham Hotspur when they travel to Sheffield United in a replay tonight.

The Welsh side, co-owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are the lowest ranked team left in the FA Cup.

They were moments away from the fifth round but conceded a late equaliser to draw 3-3 with Sheffield United, who are second in the Championship.

A home tie against Tottenham awaits the winner, in what would truly be a Hollywood fixture if Wrexham progress.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Sheffield United vs Wrexham?

The match will kick-off at 7:45pm GMT on Tuesday 7 February.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on ITV 4, with coverage starting from 7pm. There will also be a live stream available on the ITV X platform.

Viewers in the US can watch on ESPN+.

Predicted starting line-ups

Sheffield United: Davies; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Basham; Bogle, McAtee, Norwood, Doyle, Osborn; McBurnie, Sharp

Wrexham: Howard; Forde, Jones, Tozer, Tunnicliffe, McFadzean; Young, O’Connor, Lee; Mullin, Palmer

Odds

Sheffield United: 7/15

Draw: 19/5

Wrexham: 33/5

Prediction

Wrexham were moments away from the fifth round, and Sheffield United will likely make the non-league side taking their chance when they were at home. Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham.