Sheffield United vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV

Struggling Sheffield United host West Ham United in the Premier League this afternoon.

After their high-flying form last season, Chris Wilder’s side have plummeted to the bottom of the table, taking just one point from their opening eight games.

The Blades invested heavily in striker Rhian Brewster, but they remain desperately short on goals, having scored just four so far all season.

Meanwhile, things are looking more optimistic for West Ham, who have 11 points despite a torrid run of fixtures. They have been without star forward Michail Antonio recently but the international break has aided his recovery.

When is the match?

The game kicks off on Sunday 22 November at Bramall Lane.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is 2pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The match is being broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can also stream the game live via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Jack O’Connell remains a long-term absentee for the Blades, but Lys Mousset has returned to full training. Enda Stevens and John Fleck should also feature.

Michail Antonio is nearing a return for West Ham with Moyes waiting on late fitness tests. Andriy Yarmolenko has been ruled out after contracting Covid-19.

Predicted line-ups

Sheffield United: Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Berge, Ampadu, Lundstram, Lowe; McBurnie, McGoldrick

West Ham: Fabianski; Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Coufal, Rice, Soucek, Masuaku; Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma

What are the odds?

Sheffield United: 12/5

Draw: 23/10

West Ham: 5/4

