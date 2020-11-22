Is Sheffield United vs West Ham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Rhian Brewster could make his full Blades debut against Liverpool (Getty Images)

Sheffield United are hoping to kickstart their Premier League season when they take on West Ham United this afternoon.

The Blades have endured a miserable start, taking just one point from their opening eight matches, and are currently bottom of the division.

Their problems have been compounded by a shortage of firepower up front, with neither Rhian Brewster nor Oli McBurnie hitting the ground running.

West Ham are in much higher spirits, though, in spite of a tumultuous transfer window. The Hammers have negotiated a torrid run of fixtures, collecting 11 points, and Michail Antonio has returned to training over the international break.

When is the match?

The game kicks off on Sunday 22 November at Bramall Lane.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is 2pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The match is being broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can also stream the game live via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Jack O’Connell remains a long-term absentee for the Blades, but Lys Mousset has returned to full training. Enda Stevens and John Fleck should also feature.

Michail Antonio is nearing a return for West Ham with Moyes waiting on late fitness tests. Andriy Yarmolenko has been ruled out after contracting Covid-19.

Predicted line-ups

Sheffield United: Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Berge, Ampadu, Lundstram, Lowe; McBurnie, McGoldrick

West Ham: Fabianski; Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Coufal, Rice, Soucek, Masuaku; Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma

What are the odds?

Sheffield United: 12/5

Draw: 23/10

West Ham: 5/4

