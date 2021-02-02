Is Sheffield United vs West Brom on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

West Brom and Sheffield United meet in a relegation ‘six-pointer’ (Getty Images)

West Brom travel to Bramall Lane on Tuesday with both teams looking to improve their increasingly slim chances of survival. Sheffield United, despite some improved performances of late, need a sustained run of form to give themselves even a glimmer of hope.

Brighton's victory over Tottenham on Sunday means the Blades are now 13 points from safety, while newly-promoted West Brom are now nine points adrift.

Sam Allardyce, appointed with the reputation of a saviour for struggling clubs, has been unable to inspire an upturn in fortunes. The Baggies battled to a win at Wolves in January but since then the Baggies have fallen to defeats against West Ham and Manchester City, and were held to a draw at home against Fulham last time out.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, ended their dismal run of form with an eye-catching win over Manchester United at Old Trafford last week. But they followed that up with a valiant but ultimately fruitless 1-0 loss against Manchester City.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app.

When is the match?

The game will kick off at 6pm on Tuesday, 2 February at Bramall Lane.

Official line-ups

SHU: Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Ampadu; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Bogle; Sharp, McGoldrick

WBA: Johnstone; O’Shea, Ajayi, Bartley; Townsend, Phillips, Livermore, Snodgrass; Robinson, Pereira, Diagne

Odds

Sheffield United - 17/20

Draw - 12/5

West Brom - 7/2

Prediction

Both sides will be fully aware of the importance of a win, which could lead to a cagey, cautious affair. Sheffield United, of late, have looked more like the side that performed so consistently last season, so they could edge this one against a West Brom team leaking goals. Sheffield United 1-0 West Brom.

