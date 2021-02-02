Sheffield United vs West Brom live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

West Brom and Sheffield United meet in a relegation ‘six-pointer’ (Getty Images)

Sheffield United host West Brom on Tuesday night in a clash between the Premier League's bottom two teams. Both sides can ill afford another slip up, particularly given results elsewhere over the weekend.

Brighton's win over Tottenham means the Blades are now 13 points from safety, while newly-promoted West Brom are now nine points adrift.

For the visitors, the appointment of Sam Allardyce has not had the desired effect. Victory over Wolves two weeks ago was promising but since then the Baggies have fallen to defeats against West Ham and Manchester City, and were held to a draw at home against Fulham.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, have shown signs of a possible resurgence, though it might already be too late. Their win over Manchester United at Old Trafford last week was followed up by a valiant effort in a 1-0 loss against Manchester City.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game will kick off at 6pm on Tuesday, 2 February at Bramall Lane.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app.

Official line-ups

SHU: Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Ampadu; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Bogle; Sharp, McGoldrick

WBA: Johnstone; O’Shea, Ajayi, Bartley; Townsend, Phillips, Livermore, Snodgrass; Robinson, Pereira, Diagne

Odds

Sheffield United - 17/20

Draw - 12/5

West Brom - 7/2

Prediction

Both sides will be fully aware of the importance of a win, which could lead to a cagey, cautious affair. Sheffield United, of late, have looked more like the side that performed so consistently last season, so they could edge this one against a West Brom team leaking goals. Sheffield United 1-0 West Brom.

