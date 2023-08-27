Sheffield United vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Sheffield United FC 0 - 0 Manchester City FC

15:08

United get the ball rolling again in the second half.

15:08

Although on the back foot for large periods of that first half, United will be thrilled to go into the break still all square. But the hosts will know they must up their game on the restart.

15:02

We are goalless at half-time despite a dominant opening 45 minutes from Manchester City at Bramall Lane. The reigning Premier League champions enjoyed over 83 per cent of possession and registered 12 unanswered shots - one of those seeing Erling Haaland's penalty hit the post - but that opening goal continues to elude them.

14:52

HALF-TIME: SHEFFIELD UNITED 0-0 MANCHESTER CITY

14:51

Baldock is late on Grealish and goes into the book. Tempers are flaring slightly as this first half draws to a close.

14:51

Penalty Miss Erling Braut Haaland

14:50

We are into the second of four additional minutes at the end of this first half. City are pushing for the opening goal and United are clinging on.

14:48

The visitors continue to threaten and Grealish squeezes the ball into the box, but United survive again.

14:46

City look to break the deadlock before half-time and Rodri tries his luck from range. But his effort is comfortably gathered by Foderingham.

14:44

Buoyed by Haaland's missed penalty, United look to capitalise on their reprieve. Larouci seeks out Osula with a throughball, but the latter is offside.

14:43

Well, he is human. That was only the second time Haaland has been unsuccessful from 12 yards for City. The Norway international had netted his other eight attempts.

14:39

HAALAND HITS THE POST! A rare collector's item as City's number one fails from 12 yards. Haaland sends Foderingham the wrong way, but sees his effort bounce back off the upright.

14:38

PENALTY TO CITY! A lovely move culminates in Alvarez's cross striking Egan on the arm. The referee shows no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

14:37

City have won all nine Premier League games in which Alvarez has scored. Only Chris Smalling has netted in more Premier League games and ending on the winning side each time (11).

14:34

City are awarded a free-kick 30 yards from goal. Silva leaves it for Alvarez, whose ambitious attempt is always rising.

14:33

Back where his career started, Walker sends an inviting low ball into the box. But none of his team-mates are alert and able to pounce.

14:30

GREAT SAVE! The visitors threaten and the ball ricochets kindly in the box for the unmarked Alvarez, who is brilliantly denied by Foderingham.

14:30

City have never lost in the Premier League against United, winning seven and drawing three of the previous 10 encounters.

14:25

We are still goalless at the midway point in the first half, but City have dominated proceedings and enjoyed a whopping 83 per cent of possession so far.

14:23

OFFSIDE! NO GOAL! City think they have taken the lead when Ake bundles the ball home from a free-kick. But the joy is short-lived after Rodri is rightly ruled offside.

14:21

Kovacic embarks on a powerful run from midfield and drives into the heart of the United defence, eventually drawing a foul from Traore. City have a free-kick in a dangerous position.

14:19

There is a concern for United with Osborn staying down and in need of medical attention. It remains to be seen whether or not he can continue.

14:19

Substitution Benjamin Jarrod Osborn Yasser Larouci

14:18

City apply the pressure from a corner. But the hosts maintain their concentration levels and eventually clear their lines.

14:17

Chance! Haaland has his first meaningful sight on goal. Alvarez picks out the Norwegian, but he can only head straight at Foderingham.

14:16

The Blades are winless in their last eight league meetings with City, last tasting victory in January 2000.

14:12

United enjoy a rare venture forward with Norwood's challenge enabling Traore to lead the charge. He looks to thread a throughball for Osborn, but Dias reads the danger well and intervenes.

14:09

Haaland involved for the first time as Silva whips a ball towards him in the box. However, he cannot keep his header down.

14:08

Though they will be favourites here, it is worth noting City have not kept three successive Premier League clean sheets for nearly two years now - last achieving the feat in December 2021.

14:05

City quickly settle into their rhythm and take control of possession. Although, United can breathe for a second with a goal-kick after Grealish just loses control of the ball.

14:03

The referee blows his whistle and City get us under way.

14:01

The teams are greeted by a wonderful atmosphere at Bramall Lane. Kick-off is just moments away.

13:58

City have won each of their last five meetings with United, also keeping a clean sheet on each occasion.

13:33

Meanwhile, assistant coach Juanma Lillo leads City today in the absence of Pep Guardiola, who is recovering after a back operation. There are two changes from the narrow win over Newcastle United. Silva is back from illness while Ake also starts with Foden dropping to the bench. New signing Doku could make his debut as a substitute following his arrival from Rennes earlier this week.

13:33

Paul Heckingbottom makes just a single change from the Blades' 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest last time out. Baldock returns from injury to replace Max Lowe, who limped off at half-time at the City Ground. McBurnie, Bogle and Coulibaly are back on the bench, but the likes of John Fleck, Rhian Brewster, Daniel Jebbison and Rhys Norrington-Davies remain absent.

13:33

SUBS: Stefan Ortega, Kalvin Phillips, Jeremy Doku, Sergio Gomez, Phil Foden, Oscar Bobb, Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis, James McAtee.

13:33

MANCHESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol; Rodri, Mateo Kovacic; Bernardo Silva, Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland.

13:33

SUBS: Adam Davies, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, Oli McBurnie, Ismaila Coulibaly, Jayden Bogle, Yacine Larouci, Louie Marsh, Andre Brooks.

13:33

SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-2): Wes Foderingham; Anel Ahmedhodzic, John Egan, Jack Robinson; George Baldock, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Norwood, Vinicius, Ben Osborn; Benie Traore, William Osula.

13:33

Reigning champions City will be favourites to continue their perfect start to the new season, in which they have collected all six points. Meanwhile, United are still looking to get off the mark after opening the campaign with back-to-back defeats.

13:33

Hello everyone and a warm welcome to our live text coverage of the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Manchester City at Bramall Lane.

13:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

13:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.