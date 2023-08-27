Sheffield United vs Manchester City live: Score and updates as Erling Haaland misses penalty

Erling Haaland hit the post with a first-half penalty - Getty Images/Chloe Knott

03:06 PM BST

Second half underway

We are back underway at Bramall Lane for the second half. Can Sheffield United cause an upset or will Manchester City’s dominance be rewarded?

03:03 PM BST

Penalty or no penalty?

At half-time the Sky Sports pundits have been debating whether Manchester City’s penalty was a penalty or not? What is your view?

The Super Sunday panel DEBATE if Manchester City should have received a penalty... 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/FjGRKv97m1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 27, 2023

03:02 PM BST

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher on the penalty incident

“It was a penalty for handball. He’s made his silhouette bigger, but I feel for Egan. I’ve been in that situation. It’s just unfortunate. “The ball is going to Haaland and the rules say it’s a penalty.”

02:58 PM BST

Frustrating half for Haaland

It has been a very disappointing half for Erling Haaland, who has missed a penalty and had very few touches in the game. He is clearly getting wound up and getting involved in scuffles.

A frustrating first half for Erling Haaland 😬 pic.twitter.com/qRbmCwoPDN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 27, 2023

02:52 PM BST

Half-time

The half-time whistle is blown and we are level. The officials are not the favourite people inside Bramall Lane at the moment. Haaland missed a penalty, which was very harshly given against Egan. Tempers are flaring up and you sense it is only going to increase in the second half. Sheffield United will be happy to be going into the break level considering they did not really have a kick in that first half.

02:50 PM BST

45+4 mins: Sheffield United 0 Manchester City 0

Baldock goes into the book for Sheffield United as he cynically takes out Grealish. The home fans liked that even though he was booked. They are fed up with antics and complaining from the visitors.

Story continues

02:50 PM BST

45+3 mins: Sheffield United 0 Manchester City 0

Manchester City have a corner but before that is taken the referee is having a word with Haaland and Ahmedhodzic. Haaland should be in the book here. He has complained more times than he has touches in this game. He is getting rattled and Sheffield United might feel that a tactic to stop Haaland could be to get him sent off.

02:48 PM BST

45+1 mins: Sheffield United 0 Manchester City 0

Manchester City want another penalty as Haaland goes down. That is never a penalty in a million years. He is looking to buy a penalty and goes down far too easily. Perhaps some frustration and desperation from Haaland after missing the penalty as well as being on the fringes of the game.

Erling Haaland has appealed for multiple penalties but none of them were penalties - Reuters/Phil Noble

02:46 PM BST

45 mins: Sheffield United 0 Manchester City 0

There will be four additional minutes at the end of this first half, due to the injury to Ben Osborn in the early stages.

02:43 PM BST

42 mins: Sheffield United 0 Manchester City 0

Rodri takes aim from distance but his shot is straight at Foderingham. Considering the dominance Manchester City have had Sheffield United would be delighted to get into half-time level.

02:38 PM BST

36 mins: Sheffield United 0 Manchester City 0

Penalty missed! Haaland hits the base of the post and it is cleared. Perhaps a bit of karma? The Sheffield United fans will say that is the case.

ERLING HAALAND MISSES FROM THE PENALTY SPOT! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NOt68mK3TR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 27, 2023

02:37 PM BST

35 mins: Sheffield United 0 Manchester City 0

Penalty to Manchester City. The ball is cut back from the byline and hits Egan’s arm. The referee points to the spot. That looks a very dubious and harsh decision. If that is a penalty pretty much anything that hits the arm is. Haaland to take...

02:30 PM BST

29 mins: Sheffield United 0 Manchester City 0

Sheffield United are under real pressure here and are on the edge. A dangerous cross is smashed across the box which is just about scrambled away. It feels like a goal for Manchester City is coming here. The home side are offering no threat going forward and cannot hold onto the ball.

02:28 PM BST

27 mins: Sheffield United 0 Manchester City 0

Great save from Foderingham. Haaland manages to hold off Egan inside the penalty area but Egan pokes it away. It falls straight to Alvarez around six yards out but his shot is saved brilliantly by Foderingham at close range.

"That's a brilliant save!" 🧤



Wes Foderingham to the rescue for Sheffield United! pic.twitter.com/XYWXdxfAyI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 27, 2023

02:27 PM BST

25 mins: Sheffield United 0 Manchester City 0

Grealish is on the ball on the left-hand side of the Sheffield United box. He lays it off to Kovacic who makes a run into the penalty area but his shot is well blocked by Norwood.

02:21 PM BST

20 mins: Sheffield United 0 Manchester City 0

Manchester City think they have the opening goal of the game through Ake but the offside flag goes up. A free-kick comes in from and Rodri gets his head on it. The ball loops up into the air and none of the Sheffield United players deal with it. Ake slots the ball home but Rodri was offside from the original free-kick.

02:18 PM BST

17 mins: Sheffield United 0 Manchester City 0

Osborn does have to go off and is replaced by Larouci, the former Liverpool defender who is on loan from Troyes.

02:16 PM BST

16 mins: Sheffield United 0 Manchester City 0

An early injury scare for Sheffield United as Ben Osborn has gone down. He looks like he will not be able to continue...

Ben Osborn had to go off early with injury - Getty Images/Darren Staples

02:14 PM BST

13 mins: Sheffield United 0 Manchester City 0

There was a bit of pinball from a Manchester City corner. Haaland gets the first touch which is blocked. Then Ake swipes at the ball but the ball is cleared.

02:12 PM BST

12 mins: Sheffield United 0 Manchester City 0

Haaland has another chance with his head but cannot convert. The ball is played into the right-hand channel and Alvarez chops back inside onto his left foot. His cross finds Haaland but the head is tame and easy for Foderingham.

Erling Haaland has had a couple of half chances early on but has failed to convert - Getty Images/Michael Regan

02:10 PM BST

10 mins: Sheffield United 0 Manchester City 0

First chance for Sheffield United to get forward but the ball through is not precise enough. Those are the times they need to be more clinical if they are to get anything out of the game.

02:08 PM BST

8 mins: Sheffield United 0 Manchester City 0

First opportunity for Haaland. Silva cuts in from the left and whips in a cross. Haaland gets his head on it but it is safe to say his head is pretty terrible. It loops over the bar.

02:06 PM BST

5 mins: Sheffield United 0 Manchester City 0

Silva has a shot blocked inside the Sheffield United penalty area and the home side get rid of the danger. It is vital that when they get the ball they keep hold of it.

02:04 PM BST

3 mins: Sheffield United 0 Manchester City 0

Unsurprisingly Man City have had all the possession so far. Grealish makes his first foray of the afternoon into the Sheffield United box from the left but he cannot keep control of the ball and it goes out for a goal-kick. You would imagine a lot of defending and running ahead for Sheffield United.

02:00 PM BST

Kick-off

We are underway at Bramall Lane. Can Sheffield United cause a huge upset this afternoon or will Manchester City make it three wins from three?

01:55 PM BST

Archer presented to the fans

Sheffield United announced the signing of striker Cameron Archer from Aston Villa this morning. He is not in the matchday squad today for his new team but he has just been out on the pitch at Bramall Lane to greet his new fans.

01:53 PM BST

Reminder of the team news

Sheffield United: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan (c), Robinson; Baldock, Norwood, Souza, Osborn; Hamer, Traore; Osula.

Subs: Davies, Trusty, Basham, McBurnie, Coulibaly, Bogle, Larouci, Marsh, Brooks.

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker (c), Dias, Gvardiol, Ake; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Phillips, Doku, Gomez, Foden, Bobb, Palmer, Lewis.

01:49 PM BST

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom speaking to Sky Sports

“We were really compromised in the first game against Palace, but the energy and the commitment was there. Against Forest, after the first 20 minutes we were back to ourselves. We’ve got limited options at the top end of the pitch, it’s just the way it goes. We’ve got a few days left of the window as well.” “You’ve got to pick and choose. We have to try and get something out of the game. If you think back to the semi-final against City, we defended well, but were punished for our mistakes. We want to be on the front foot and press when we can. It’s easier said than done, we know that.”

01:48 PM BST

Foden on the bench

Despite an impressive performance against Newcastle last weekend, Phil Foden is on the bench this afternoon. Former Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given is disappointed to not see him in the starting XI:

🗣️ "I'm disappointed for Phil"



Shay Given thinks Phil Foden deserves to start for Man City today ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SIB9LuUTqK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 27, 2023

01:46 PM BST

Hamer off to flying start

Gus Hamer makes his first at Bramall Lane for Sheffield United this afternoon. He signed a couple of weeks ago from Coventry City for £15 million and scored on his debut against Nottingham Forest. Can he have a similar impact on his home debut today?

01:42 PM BST

Can Haaland get even better?

Erling Haaland had a pretty decent season last season. But can he get even better? Let’s see what the Sky Sports team think:

Is there more to come from Erling Haaland? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Pg3ODW5PGl — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 27, 2023

01:40 PM BST

Home will be key

You would imagine that if Sheffield United are going to stay up, their home form will need to be good, in a similar way to what Nottingham Forest did last season. Today’s home game will not be an easy task facing the treble winners from last season.

Bramall Lane, heart of the city. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WO7vmzzqoy — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 27, 2023

01:32 PM BST

Doku on the bench

One new face in the Manchester City squad is Jérémy Doku, who is on the bench this afternoon. He has signed from Rennes for a reported £55 million. Doku becomes Manchester City’s third summer signing after midfielder Mateo Kovacic arrived for £25m from Chelsea and defender former RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol joined for £77m.

01:23 PM BST

Alvarez arrives

Manchester City’s match-winner last time out against Newcastle was Julián Álvarez as they won 1-0. He starts for the visitors this afternoon and here he is arriving at Bramall Lane:

01:20 PM BST

Full home debuts

Two men make their first starts at Bramall Lane for Sheffield United this afternoon; Gustavo Hamer and Vinícius Souza. Paul Heckingbottom will be hoping two of his new signings can have a big impact today. Hamer scored on his debut against Nottingham Forest last time out.

Full BL debuts for Gus & Viní! 🫡🇳🇱🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/UijKPIlLC0 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 27, 2023

01:13 PM BST

Full team news

Sheffield United make one change from the starting line-up that faced Nottingham Forest last week, with George Baldock replacing Max Lowe.

Sheffield United: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan (c), Robinson; Baldock, Norwood, Souza, Osborn; Hamer, Traore; Osula.

Subs: Davies, Trusty, Basham, McBurnie, Coulibaly, Bogle, Larouci, Marsh, Brooks.

Manchester City make two changes from the side that defeated Newcastle United 1-0 last week. Nathan Ake and Bernardo Silva come in for Manuel Akanji and Phil Foden.

New signing Jeremy Doku is named on the bench.

Man City: Ederson; Walker (c), Dias, Gvardiol, Ake; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Phillips, Doku, Gomez, Foden, Bobb, Palmer, Lewis.

01:09 PM BST

Sheffield United take aim with Archer

A bit of transfer news this morning for Sheffield United fans as they have announced the signing of striker Cameron Archer from Aston Villa on a four-year deal.

The fee for the 21-year-old is reported to be around £18m.

Archer scored 11 goals in 20 games on loan at Middlesbrough last season before scoring twice in England’s European Under-21 Championship success.

Sheffield United sealed the signing of striker Cameron Archer from Aston Villa this morning - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

“Everyone is happy if they are playing football regularly,” Archer said. “That’s something I want to do now.”

“I think it was important to come here and look for Premier League football. That was key for me because I want to make that next step now and challenge myself.

“Sheffield United have a long history of developing players in terms of playing and hopefully making better people as well.”

Archer is the eighth summer signing for Sheffield United.

“There was a great opportunity for us to sign a young, exciting forward and one who showed a desire to join us,” said manager Paul Heckingbottom.

“Cameron brings us pace, agility and a goalscoring record - we are looking forward to working with him.”

Archer is not in the matchday squad this afternoon.

01:04 PM BST

Manchester City team news

Today's XI to face Sheffield United! 🙌



XI | Ederson, Walker (C), Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Bernardo, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Doku, Gomez, Foden, Bobb, Palmer, Lewis, McAtee#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/pxIi99wFYr — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 27, 2023

01:02 PM BST

Sheffield United team news

12:48 PM BST

Free bets

Having a bet on today’s match? First take a look at these free bets and betting offers.

12:47 PM BST

Guardiola will be in touch with Man City's bench

By Mike McGrath

Pep Guardiola will communicate with his Manchester City staff via phone during their Premier League fixture at Sheffield United this afternoon and dictate the pre-match team talk as he recovers from back surgery in Barcelona.

The City manager is recovering from the emergency operation from earlier in the week but has been overseeing training and preparations for Bramall Lane from his sickbed, with messages relayed through assistant Juanma Lillo.

Lillo will give the final instructions to players as Guardiola wants team-talks in person but his words will be endorsed by his manager, who went under the knife on Tuesday and is back home recovering.

“The contact is continuous, he is watching Sheffield (United) right now,” said Lillo, who will also be in charge for the clash against Fulham. “What’s important is his health and it doesn’t keep him from being who he is - he’s fully focussed on the match.

“Pep prefers face to face with team talks, so I will deal with it. Obviously the form and content is his work. We won’t do a video conference because he doesn’t want it. He wants face to face and is within the messages that are relayed.

“There are still a few training sessions and sometimes it’s about the feeling you have. With regards to the rival, the team. Pep has been doing his work and we will talk about it. Whatever he will say, whatever the input, that’s what will happen.

“He is telling us the surgery has been successful, his recovery has to take the necessary time. He feels fine. I’m happy to see him going correctly.”

City are weighing up whether to increase their offer for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes after seeing a £47million bid rejected. They completed the signing of Jeremy Doku this week to add competition in wide areas but could have Bernardo Silva back for the Sheffield United game after illness. “He has trained fully normal so I don’t think he is ill and he is good to go,” said Lillo.