Is Sheffield United vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Chris Wilder returns to Bramall Lane against Liverpool (AFP via Getty Images)

There’s no time for Sheffield United to lick their wounds after a punishing defeat to Burnley last time out as they welcome Liverpool in a midweek Premier League outing on Wednesday night.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom has been sacked and replaced with Chris Wilder who returns to Bramall Lane having signed a contract until 2025.

The Blades continued their poor season by shipping five goals at Turf Moor against their relegation rivals and face a mountainous task of hosting Jurgen Klopp’s high-flying Reds. Liverpool clinched a seven-goal thriller against Fulham on Sunday with Trent Alexander-Arnold scoring an 88th minute goal to win the match 4-3.

Klopp will be hoping his team are more defensively solid against the Blades, who are bottom of the table, as Liverpool attempt to keep up the pace with league leaders Arsenal.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's clash

When is Sheffield United vs Liverpool?

Sheffield United vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday 6 December at Bramall Lane

How can I watch it?

This fixture will be streamed live by Amazon Prime Video, with every single one of this midweek round of games shown on this platform.

This fixture will be streamed live by Amazon Prime Video, with every single one of this midweek round of games shown on this platform.

If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

Team news

Sheffield United will be without the services of forward Oli McBurnie who is suspended following his red card against Burnley.

Liverpool have added Joel Matip to their injury list with Jurgen Klopp claiming that he doesn’t think the defender will be available anytime soon after Matip left the pitch early in the match against Fulham. Additionally, Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota each remain out of action after injuries against Manchester City last month.

Predicted line-ups

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham; Baldock, Robinson, Trusty; Bogle, Norwood, Fleck, Thomas; McAtee. Hamer, Archer

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Jota

Odds

Sheffield United win 10/1

Draw 5/1

Liverpool win 1/7

Prediction

Liverpool will continue to chase down Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table and should cruise to victory against a Sheffield United team who look destined to drop back into the Championship.

Sheffield United 0-3 Liverpool.