Sheffield United vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Bottom club Sheffield United are looking to pull off a miraculous turnaround when they host Liverpool tonight.

The Reds head to Yorkshire on Wednesday night hoping to continue a seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, after a late comeback to beat Fulham last time out.

This visit to the Blades has a considerable extra element to contend with, however.

Paul Heckingbottom was on Tuesday sacked from the Bramall Lane dugout and former manager Chris Wilder's return was quickly confirmed.

Lodged in 20th place while boasting the quietest attack and leakiest defence, United have thrown Wilder in at the mother of all deep ends.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Sheffield United vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 7.30pm GMT kick-off tonight, Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

The match will take place at Bramall Lane.

It's been a tough season for Sheffield United (Getty Images)

Where to watch Sheffield United vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!

Sheffield United vs Liverpool team news

Oli McBurnie is suspended for the Blades after an ill-advised red card in the hammering at Burnley.

George Baldock was substituted with a suspected hamstring injury early in the first half of that game, meaning he is set to join Chris Basham, John Egan, Tom Davies and more in missing this one.

Joel Matip is the newest name on Jurgen Klopp's absentee list after suffering a knee injury.

Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are also missing.

Sheffield United vs Liverpool prediction

It would be foolish to predict anything other than a win for the visitors in this one. Blades fans may well just be hoping it doesn't get ugly.

Liverpool to win, 3-0.

Liverpool have put together a title bid (REUTERS)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Jostein Flo was the last Blades player to score a winning goal against Liverpool in the league, back in April 1994.

Sheffield United wins: 45

Liverpool wins: 64

Draws: 31

Sheffield United vs Liverpool match odds

Sheffield United: 11/1

Liverpool: 1/7

Draw: 11/2

