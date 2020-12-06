Sheffield United vs Leicester LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of Premier League fixture today

(Getty Images)

Sheffield United host Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday and the Blades are desperately looking for their first win of the season. They remain the only top-flight team without a victory this term and have taken one point from a possible 30.

Leicester made a good start to the campaign, but have suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League of late against Liverpool and Fulham, leaving them sixth in the table ahead of the game.

Follow all the live action and updates from the clash at Bramall Lane below after the conclusion of West Brom vs Crystal Palace.