Is Sheffield United vs Everton on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Sheffield United hope to finally grab their first win of the Premier League season in their 15th game with Everton visiting Bramall Lane on Boxing Day.
The Blades have been a disaster this season in a surprise to most after a superb first season back in the top flight under Chris Wilder, who will hope the battling point at Brighton last time out, can spark some life into his side as they look to narrow the gap, currently at 10 points, between themselves and safety, with the Seagulls occupying the coveted 17th place.
The Toffees are in town on Boxing Day and Carlo Ancelotti’s side are in great form, despite suffering a Carabao Cup loss to Manchester United midweek. A place in next season’s Champions League is up for grabs, with Everton currently fourth after impressive victories over Chelsea, Leicester and then Arsenal last time out.
And while Sheffield United cannot afford to look ahead given their predicament, trips to Burnley and Crystal Palace following their home game here make for a good opportunity to kick-start what they hope can be a great escape to secure a third consecutive season in the Premier League.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League clash at Bramall Lane, which rounds off the Boxing Day action alongside Manchester City vs Newcastle in the late game:
When is it?
Sheffield United vs Everton takes place on Boxing Day, Saturday 26 December.
What time does it start?
The match will kick off at 8pm GMT.
How can I watch it and is there a live stream?
The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:30pm.
You can live stream the match on desktop here and through the BT Sport app.
What is the team news?
Sander Berge is out long-term for the Blades after tendon damage, while Oli McBurnie is close to recovering from a shoulder injury, as is Lys Mousset with his ankle problem, moves which could combine to boost Wilder’s attack.
John Lundstram is out through suspension and will begin a three-match ban.
Richarlison is out through concussion, while James Rodriguez is absent too with a calf problem. Jordan Pickford will be back after being rested for the midweek loss to Manchester United, with Robin Olsen deputising.
Predicted line-ups
Sheffield United: Ramsdale, Baldock, Egan, Robinson, Bogle, Basham, Ampadu, Fleck, Stevens, Burke, McGoldrick
Everton: Pickford, Holgate, Mina, Keane, Godfrey, Doucoure, Davies, Iwobu, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Calvert-Lewin
Odds
Sheffield United: 16/5
Draw: 13/5
Everton: 17/20
Prediction
Everton will look to bounce back from their midweek loss to United, which could hurt Sheffield United’s chances as Carlo Ancelotti attempts to rally the Toffees. Look for the visitors to grind out a win here and continue their fine run with a fourth straight Premier League victory. Sheffield United 1-2 Everton.
