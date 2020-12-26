Sheffield United vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV
All Sheffield United want for Christmas is a first win of the Premier League season as they host in-form Everton in the late kick-off on Boxing Day.
The Blades are bottom of the league with just two points, but did manage to take a precious draw at Brighton last time out, but time is running out for Chris Wilder’s side, who face the Toffees entering a fine run of form, at least in the league, having suffered a Carabao Cup loss to Manchester United midweek.
But Carlo Ancelotti’s side are fourth and hunting a place in next season’s Champions League after impressive victories over Chelsea, Leicester and then Arsenal last time out.
Blades will hope to capitalise on the increased variability in these games with teams playing on shorter rest than usual, with Burnley away and Crystal Palace away to follow this game against Everton.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League clash at Bramall Lane, which rounds off the Boxing Day action alongside Manchester City vs Newcastle in the late game:
When is it?
Sheffield United vs Everton takes place on Boxing Day, Saturday 26 December.
What time does it start?
The match will kick off at 8pm GMT.
How can I watch it and is there a live stream?
The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:30pm.
You can live stream the match on desktop here and through the BT Sport app.
What is the team news?
Sander Berge is out long-term for the Blades after tendon damage, while Oli McBurnie is close to recovering from a shoulder injury, as is Lys Mousset with his ankle problem, moves which could combine to boost Wilder’s attack.
John Lundstram is out through suspension and will begin a three-match ban.
Richarlison is out through concussion, while James Rodriguez is absent too with a calf problem. Jordan Pickford will be back after being rested for the midweek loss to Manchester United, with Robin Olsen deputising.
Predicted line-ups
Sheffield United: Ramsdale, Baldock, Egan, Robinson, Bogle, Basham, Ampadu, Fleck, Stevens, Burke, McGoldrick
Everton: Pickford, Holgate, Mina, Keane, Godfrey, Doucoure, Davies, Iwobu, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Calvert-Lewin
Odds
Sheffield United: 16/5
Draw: 13/5
Everton: 17/20
Prediction
Everton will look to bounce back from their midweek loss to United, which could hurt Sheffield United’s chances as Carlo Ancelotti attempts to rally the Toffees. Look for the visitors to grind out a win here and continue their fine run with a fourth straight Premier League victory. Sheffield United 1-2 Everton.
