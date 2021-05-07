Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
Crystal Palace will hope to end a run of three successive Premier League losses when they travel to face relegated Sheffield United on Saturday.
The Eagles have taken only one point from a tough quartet of games against Everton, Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester City, with just one win in their last eight leaving them drifting in 14th - but still with an 11-point buffer to the relegation zone - ahead of a likely summer of big upheaval at Selhurst Park.
Roy Hodgson has pledged to throw off the shackles for the final five matches of the season amid ongoing uncertainty over his Palace future, starting at Bramall Lane this weekend.
After being relegated with six games to spare following defeat at Wolves, Sheffield United managed to beat Brighton before suffering a heavy defeat at Tottenham last time out.
The Blades - under the temporary management of Paul Heckingbottom - have not won consecutive home matches all season.
Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace date, time and venue
Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
The match will be held behind closed doors at Bramall Lane due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.
How to watch Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace
TV channel: Saturday’s game is being shown live on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Premier League channels, with coverage beginning at 2:45pm.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the action online via the website or Sky Go app.
Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace team news
Sander Berge is pushing to start for the hosts after returning to action with a second-half cameo in the 4-0 loss at Tottenham.
Chris Basham is also in contention after a muscle problem, while Kean Bryan could return following the birth of his second child.
Jack Robinson could also feature, but strikers Olie McBurnie and Billy Sharp are sidelined for the season and Jack O'Connell is also still out.
Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu faces a late fitness test after a groin issue.
As for Palace, attacking talisman Wilfried Zaha is available after battling through his own groin injury against Manchester City.
Defenders James Tomkins and Nathaniel Clyne could form part of the travelling squad after both appearing for the Under-23s this week, but Mamadou Sakho, Nathan Ferguson, James McArthur and Connor Wickham are all still in the treatment room.
Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace prediction
This is unlikely to be a pretty contest between a team already relegated and one in the midst of a poor run of form.
Sheffield United have managed a pitiful 18 goals all season - still two adrift of the lowest-ever tally set by Derby in 2007/08.
They will be desperate to give their fans something to cheer about ahead of a return to the Championship, though there are plenty at Palace with a point to prove ahead of a pivotal summer.
It’s easy to foresee a scrappy draw between two sides who have found goals very difficult to come by.
1-1 draw.
Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace head to head (h2h) history and results
Premier League
Sheffield United wins: 2
Crystal Palace wins: 3
Draws: 0
Last meeting: Crystal Palace 2-0 Sheffield United (02/01/2021)
Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace betting odds and tips
Sheffield United win: 2/1
Crystal Palace win: 13/8
Draw: 12/5
Under 2.5 goals: 5/7
Odds via Betfair Exchange (subject to change). Click here to find out more.
