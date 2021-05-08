Is Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

(Getty Images)

Sheffield United welcome Crystal Palace to Bramall Lane in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Blades’ return to the Championship has long been sealed after a torrid campaign that saw Chris Wilder’s tenure come to a sour end. There was a rare bright spark under caretaker manager Paul Heckingbottom with a surprise victory against Brighton at the end of last month, however, that optimism was eradicated in a thrashing by Tottenham last time out.

Meanwhile, Palace’s top-flight future has been comfortably secured, yet there remains much uncertainty at the club. Roy Hodgson’s contract is due to expire this summer, along with several senior members of the first-team squad, but the head coach has dismissed speculation over what will come next.

Palace are in poor form, having lost their last three games in succession, albeit against elite opposition, and have little to play for in truth other than pride.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is it?

The game will begin at 3pm on Saturday 8 May at Bramall Lane.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with coverage beginning at 2.45pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Oli McBurnie, Billy Sharp, Jack O’Connell and Jack Robinson are all unavailable although Sander Berge made his long-awaited return last time out.

Palace have been hit hard in defence with Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins and Nathan Ferguson all absent, although Gary Cahill did return to the bench last weekend.

Predicted line-ups

Sheffield United: Ramsdale; Baldock, Egan, Basham; Bogle, Norwood, Fleck, Osborn, Stevens; McGoldrick, Brewster

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Dann, Mitchell; Townsend, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze; Benteke, Zaha

Story continues

What are the odds?

Sheffield United - 19/10

Draw - 11/5

Crystal Palace - 6/4

Read More

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Is Leeds vs Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Leeds vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?