Sheffield United vs Bristol City verdict, predicted score, key stats and suggested bets

Date, KO time and TV coverage

Championship, Tuesday, April 18, Kick-off 7:45pm, live on Sky Sports Red Button.

Predicted score

Sheffield United 2-0 Bristol City

Suggested bets

Sheffield United to win Sheffield United to win to nil Under 2.5 goals

Key stats

Sheffield United have won eight of their last 10 home matches. Sheffield United have kept nine clean sheets in all competitions at home. Sheffield United have won three of the last four meetings with a clean sheet. Bristol City have failed to score in five of their last six away matches.

Team news

Wes Foderingham will serve the second game of his suspension for a red card picked up away to Burnley, so Adam Davies will continue in goal. Ben Osborn (hamstring), Enda Stevens (muscle), Rhian Brewster (hamstring), Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring) and Jack O'Connell (knee) are all unavailable for Sheffield United. Joe Williams (leg), Rob Atkinson (ACL), Ayman Benarous (ACL) and Tomas Kalas (groin) are all absent for Bristol City, but Alex Scott and Joe Williams are back in contention and pushing to start.

Verdict

Sheffield United were given an early scare when Cardiff City took a 1-0 lead through Sory Kaba at the weekend, but the Blades roared back to secure a comfortable 4-1 victory. Paul Heckingbottom's men dominated possession in the opening 45 minutes, but a lack of intensity and some sloppy passing allowed the Welsh side to carve open numerous chances before the break. James McAtee levelled the game in the 24th minute, although it's unlikely that saved United from the hairdryer treatment at half-time. Jack Robinson, Iliman Ndiaye and Ciaran Clark got on the scoresheet in a dominant second-half performance though. The victory allowed them to remain five points clear of Luton Town, who occupy third place with an inferior goal difference. Bristol City were beaten 2-0 at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon. The loss to Watford was the fifth time in six away matches they had failed to score, losing in four of those. Their recent dip in form has coincided with injuries to some key players, most notably Alex Scott, but Nigel Pearson's men can't be underestimated. The Robins have picked up wins away to Stoke, Preston North End, Rotherham, West Brom and Blackburn so far this season. Although wins on their travels have been few and far between, their counter-attacking threat has caused problems for the top sides. The visitors' approach is likely to mirror Cardiff City's in that they'll be happy to concede possession while looking for opportunities to hit United on the break. Cardiff's early opener was the latest error in a string of sloppy performances from the Sheffield United defenders, who may have required a kick up the backside at this crucial juncture. The home side will target a fast start on Tuesday, but equally important will be keeping things tight at the back. Goal-shy Bristol City present the perfect opportunity to get back on track and record a 10th home clean sheet of the season.

The article Sheffield United vs Bristol City verdict, predicted score, key stats and suggested bets appeared first on Planetsport.com.