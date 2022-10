Sheffield United vs Birmingham City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sheffield United face Birmingham City in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Sheffield United FC 1 - 1 Birmingham City FC

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:59 , admin

A solid point on our travels! 💪 pic.twitter.com/guh8wGbanU — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) October 1, 2022

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:59 , admin

A point a piece at the Lane. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/qanxwjSasm — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) October 1, 2022

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:58 , admin

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Maxime Colin.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:58 , admin

Attempt blocked. Jordan Graham (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:56 , admin

Story continues

Foul by Sander Berge (Sheffield United).

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:55 , admin

Foul by Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United).

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:52 , admin

90 - Two more changes as we enter seven minutes of added on time.



[1-1] #SHUBIR pic.twitter.com/FhADWZ65fw — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) October 1, 2022

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:51 , admin

Vote now for your @cliniccenteruk ‘Man of the Match’ vs Birmingham. 🗳 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) October 1, 2022

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:55 , admin

Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:52 , admin

Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sander Berge.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:52 , admin

Substitution, Sheffield United. James McAtee replaces Iliman Ndiaye.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:49 , admin

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:52 , admin

Substitution, Birmingham City. Jobe Bellingham replaces Troy Deeney.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:48 , admin

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:47 , admin

Attempt blocked. George Hall (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hannibal Mejbri with a cross.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:46 , admin

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Jayden Bogle.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:44 , admin

Attempt missed. Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Jayden Bogle.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:43 , admin

Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:43 , admin

George Baldock (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:42 , admin

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Dion Sanderson.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:41 , admin

Substitution, Birmingham City. George Hall replaces Tahith Chong.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:40 , admin

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:39 , admin

Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:38 , admin

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Rhys Norrington-Davies.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:36 , admin

Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:35 , admin

Foul by Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United).

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:34 , admin

Offside, Birmingham City. Troy Deeney tries a through ball, but Scott Hogan is caught offside.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:33 , admin

Attempt missed. Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by George Baldock with a cross.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:32 , admin

71 - The Skipper makes no mistake from close-range as the balls breaks to him inside the box! ✊🔵



[1-1] #SHUBIR https://t.co/1RQeX64Guz — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) October 1, 2022

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:31 , admin

Incredible support this afternoon. 👏 pic.twitter.com/YJRwMJ9N4k — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) October 1, 2022

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:32 , admin

Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

17:01 , admin

Foul by Emmanuel Longelo (Birmingham City).

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:29 , admin

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:29 , admin

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:29 , admin

Goal! Sheffield United 1, Birmingham City 1. Troy Deeney (Birmingham City) right footed shot from very close range following a corner.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:28 , admin

70' Well played Oli!



The Skipper is on for the final 20.



🔴 #SUFC 1-0 #BCFC 🔵 pic.twitter.com/LhkqLIUmzz — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) October 1, 2022

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:29 , admin

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Sander Berge.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:29 , admin

Substitution, Sheffield United. Billy Sharp replaces Oliver McBurnie.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:27 , admin

Offside, Sheffield United. John Egan tries a through ball, but George Baldock is caught offside.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:26 , admin

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:25 , admin

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:24 , admin

Foul by Sander Berge (Sheffield United).

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:24 , admin

🎶 “He’s our striker, he’s our No.9.” 🎶 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) October 1, 2022

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:24 , admin

Substitution, Birmingham City. Hannibal Mejbri replaces Juninho Bacuna.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:23 , admin

Goal for Sheffield United. McBurnie, 64.



[1-0] #SHUBIR — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) October 1, 2022

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:23 , admin

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:23 , admin

Goal! Sheffield United 1, Birmingham City 0. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:24 , admin

Substitution, Sheffield United. Jayden Bogle replaces Reda Khadra.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:23 , admin

Substitution, Sheffield United. Rhian Brewster replaces Tommy Doyle.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:22 , admin

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:23 , admin

Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:22 , admin

Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:19 , admin

Attempt missed. Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:17 , admin

58' A lively start to the second half at Bramall Lane.



Oli McBurnie sees yellow following an altercation, whilst Ollie Norwood makes a fantastic block to stop Jordan Graham's effort on goal.



🔴 #SUFC 0-0 #BCFC 🔵 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) October 1, 2022

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:16 , admin

Attempt blocked. Jordan Graham (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:14 , admin

Foul by George Baldock (Sheffield United).

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:12 , admin

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:12 , admin

Attempt saved. Troy Deeney (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Ruddy.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:14 , admin

Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:11 , admin

Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:09 , admin

Foul by Sander Berge (Sheffield United).

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:08 , admin

Attempt missed. Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Basham with a cross.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:05 , admin

Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:04 , admin

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:04 , admin

Second Half begins Sheffield United 0, Birmingham City 0.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

16:04 , admin

45' United get us back underway for this second half. Watch or listen live here.



𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗! ⚔️



🔴 #SUFC 0-0 #BCFC 🔵 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) October 1, 2022

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:48 , admin

All to play for. ▶️ pic.twitter.com/myFlNzAIfi — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) October 1, 2022

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:48 , admin

Going in level after 45. pic.twitter.com/FpDNf8PgIn — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) October 1, 2022

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:48 , admin

First Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Birmingham City 0.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:48 , admin

Offside, Birmingham City. Juninho Bacuna tries a through ball, but Scott Hogan is caught offside.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:47 , admin

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:46 , admin

Foul by Reda Khadra (Sheffield United).

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:46 , admin

Attempt missed. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tommy Doyle with a cross.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:45 , admin

Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:45 , admin

Attempt missed. Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tahith Chong with a cross following a set piece situation.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:45 , admin

Foul by George Baldock (Sheffield United).

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:45 , admin

Offside, Birmingham City. Juninho Bacuna tries a through ball, but Scott Hogan is caught offside.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:40 , admin

Attempt missed. Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Scott Hogan.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:39 , admin

Attempt missed. Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:38 , admin

Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:34 , admin

Attempt blocked. George Baldock (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Basham.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:33 , admin

Foul by Troy Deeney (Birmingham City).

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:32 , admin

Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:30 , admin

Attempt missed. John Egan (Sheffield United) header from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross following a set piece situation.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:30 , admin

Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:29 , admin

Attempt missed. Sander Berge (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by George Baldock.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:27 , admin

Off the crossbar from Tommy Doyle! 😯 pic.twitter.com/2eU4h9dwvd — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) October 1, 2022

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:26 , admin

Attempt missed. Sander Berge (Sheffield United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:25 , admin

Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:22 , admin

19 - Chance for Blues on the counter. Chong plays a one-two with Manny before seeing his effort, from inside the box, deflected behind for a corner.



[0-0] #SHUBIR pic.twitter.com/fcyMafAfKg — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) October 1, 2022

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:23 , admin

Emmanuel Longelo (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:23 , admin

Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:22 , admin

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by John Egan.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:19 , admin

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Rhys Norrington-Davies.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:21 , admin

Attempt blocked. Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emmanuel Longelo with a cross.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:18 , admin

Offside, Sheffield United. John Egan tries a through ball, but George Baldock is caught offside.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:17 , admin

15' Limited chances for both sides in the opening stages. McBurnie guides his header on target from a corner, but it's held by Ruddy.



Watch or listen live here. 👇



🔴 #SUFC 0-0 #BCFC 🔵 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) October 1, 2022

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:17 , admin

Attempt saved. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:16 , admin

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Maxime Colin.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

15:15 , admin

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website