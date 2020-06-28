Sheffield United vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest team news, line-ups, prediction and what Mikel Arteta and Chis Wilder said
Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the second of four FA Cup quarter-finals, Sheffield United vs Arsenal.
Mikel Arteta’s side picked up their first win since the Premier League’s restart in midweek with a 2-0 win at Southampton to inject some life into their form, but Chris Wilder’s side have been completely out of sorts.
Sheffield United have lost two of their three matches 3-0, while drawing 0-0 in their openers.
The Blades will hope to kick-start their restart by reaching the FA Cup semi-finals, and you can follow all of the action live right here. Kick-off is at 1pm BST.
How to watch Sheffield United vs Arsenal
TV channel: The match will be shown live on BT Sport, which can be added to an existing contract from £15 per month. Their 'Big Sport' package is also available at £40 per month, while it can also be watched via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.
Live stream: You can also watch the match via the BT Sport app.