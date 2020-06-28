Sheffield United vs Arsenal, FA Cup preview: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV channel, h2h, odds

Getty Images

Arsenal will look to continue to build momentum in their FA Cup quarter-final clash against Sheffield United this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta's side bounced back from back-to-back losses to Manchester City and Brighton with a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Southampton.

The win gave them hope in the race for a European sport, but their focus now shifts to the FA Cup.

They travel to Bramall Lane to take on a Blades team who have started the restart with two crushing 3-0 defeats, alongside a goalless draw with Aston Villa.

Date, time and venue

Sheffield United vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 1pm BST kick-off on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

The match will be behind closed doors at Bramall Lane with no fans due to be present due to government guidelines regarding coronavirus.

How to watch

TV channel: The match will be shown live on BT Sport, which can be added to an existing contract from £15 per month. Their 'Big Sport' package is also available at £40 per month, while it can also bee watched via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Team news

Chris Wilder will welcome Dean Henderson back to the side for their quarter-final clash. The goalkeeper dropped out of the team last time out, unable to play against parent club Manchester United.

Jack O'Connell, who has been a vital component of Sheffield United's defence this season, is expected to make a return after missing the first three games following the Premier League's return.

John Egan is also available after serving a suspension.

Arsenal will have David Luiz back available after serving his two-match ban for his red card received in a 3-0 defeat against Manchester City.

It's a welcome boost for Arteta, who has Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari all out with injury.

Gabriel Martinelli has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, while Lucas Torreira is also out.

Cedric Soares has recovered from injury, however, and may be in line to make his Arsenal debut.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0-2 Arsenal

Sheffield United have looked a shadow of the team that surprised so many prior to the Premier League's enforced suspension.

They have failed to score a goal in three matches and have been leaking goals at the back.

Arsenal got back on track after a difficult opening two games and will look to build on a momentum-shifting result.

I expect the Gunners to have too much firepower up top against a faltering Blades side.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

This will be the 116th meeting between the two clubs, with Arsenal winning 48 of those meetings. Sheffield United have 40 wins of their own, alongside 27 draws.

