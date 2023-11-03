Sheffield United v Wolverhampton Wanderers preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United's George Baldock, who made his comeback from a calf problem as a substitute last weekend, could start his first match for two months.

This game comes too soon for Anel Ahmedhodzic and Oli McBurnie, meaning the Blades are expected to be without nine players through injury or illness.

Wolves winger Pedro Neto is unavailable after injuring his hamstring against Newcastle.

Joe Hodge and Hugo Bueno will also miss the trip to Bramall Lane.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United have lost three of their past five home league games against Wolves, as many defeats as in the previous 22 meetings at Bramall Lane (W10, D9).

Wolves are vying to win three consecutive league fixtures against the Blades for the first time since a run of four between 1954 and 1955.

Sheffield United

With one point from 10 games and a goal difference of minus 22, the Blades have made the worst ever start by a Premier League team.

United are the fourth side in English top-flight history with one point or fewer from their opening 10 fixtures. The other three - Manchester United in 1930, West Brom in 1985 and the Blades themselves in 2020 - all ended the season bottom.

Their tally of 29 goals conceded is the most by any side at this stage of a Premier League campaign, and the highest in the top flight since West Brom shipped 31 in their opening 10 fixtures in 1985.

They have conceded 10 Premier League goals in the final 15 minutes of matches this season, with five of their nine defeats due to goals scored in that period.

Paul Heckingbottom has lost 16 of his 20 Premier League matches as a manager and has recorded just one victory in seven games against Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers