Sheffield United v Wolverhampton Wanderers preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats
TEAM NEWS
Sheffield United's George Baldock, who made his comeback from a calf problem as a substitute last weekend, could start his first match for two months.
This game comes too soon for Anel Ahmedhodzic and Oli McBurnie, meaning the Blades are expected to be without nine players through injury or illness.
Wolves winger Pedro Neto is unavailable after injuring his hamstring against Newcastle.
Joe Hodge and Hugo Bueno will also miss the trip to Bramall Lane.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
Sheffield United have lost three of their past five home league games against Wolves, as many defeats as in the previous 22 meetings at Bramall Lane (W10, D9).
Wolves are vying to win three consecutive league fixtures against the Blades for the first time since a run of four between 1954 and 1955.
Sheffield United
With one point from 10 games and a goal difference of minus 22, the Blades have made the worst ever start by a Premier League team.
United are the fourth side in English top-flight history with one point or fewer from their opening 10 fixtures. The other three - Manchester United in 1930, West Brom in 1985 and the Blades themselves in 2020 - all ended the season bottom.
Their tally of 29 goals conceded is the most by any side at this stage of a Premier League campaign, and the highest in the top flight since West Brom shipped 31 in their opening 10 fixtures in 1985.
They have conceded 10 Premier League goals in the final 15 minutes of matches this season, with five of their nine defeats due to goals scored in that period.
Paul Heckingbottom has lost 16 of his 20 Premier League matches as a manager and has recorded just one victory in seven games against Wolves.
Wolves have only lost one of their past 14 Premier League away fixtures against newly-promoted opposition, though that was a 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United in July 2020 when John Egan headed a 93rd-minute winner.
Gary O'Neil's side are unbeaten in five league matches - they have not gone longer without a top-flight defeat since an eight-game run between February and June 2020.
They have scored in each of their previous nine top-flight fixtures.
Wolves have gained four points from losing positions in their past two league games, compared to one point from the previous 13 matches in which they fell behind.
Their 12 Premier League goals this season (excluding own goals) have all been scored or assisted by Hwang Hee-chan (six goals and one assist) or Pedro Neto (one goal and seven assists).
Max Kilman is set to make his 100th Premier League appearances for Wolves, and would become the third Englishman to do so, after Conor Coady and Matt Jarvis.