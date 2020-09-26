Sheffield United v Leeds: match preview

Sheffield United have failed to make the solid start to their second season in the Premier League their form last term suggested, in fact they have now lost their last six league games in a row, which is a worry going into the first top-flight edition of this particular Yorkshire derby for 26 years. The Blades will also have to do without defender John Egan, sent off last time out against Aston Villa, and will be aware Leeds have scored seven times in their opening two fixtures. That said, they have conceded seven times as well, and Marcelo Bielsa has admitted work needs to be done on the defence. Paul Wilson
Sunday midday BT Sport 1
Venue Bramall Lane
Last season n/a
Referee Paul Tierney
This season G1 Y0 R1 1 cards/game
Odds H 7-4 A 17-10 D 27-11
SHEFFIELD UNITED
Subs from Foderingham, Norwood, Bogle, Lowe, Burke, Jagielka, Rodwell, Sharp, McBurnie
Doubtful None
Injured Moore (finger, unknown), Mousset (ankle, unknown)
Suspended Egan (one match)
Discipline Y3 R1
Form LL
Leading scorer n/a
LEEDS
Subs from Meslier, Llorente, Berardi, Alioski, Douglas, Roberts, Shackleton,
Strujik, Poveda, Casey, Davis
Doubtful None
Injured Forshaw (hip, 17 Oct), Hernández (groin, 17 Oct), Berardi (knee, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y1 R0
Form LW
Leading scorers Bamford, Costa, Klich 2