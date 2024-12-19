Sheffield United purchased by American consortium

Sheffield United are under new ownership - PA/Ian Hodgson

Sheffield United’s takeover by the US consortium led by Steven Rosen is set to be completed, with an announcement imminent on the deal worth more than £100 million.



Telegraph Sport had reported a deal in principle being in place from last month, around the time Rosen attended the Steel City derby, and the final touches are understood to have been finalised.



Sheffield United have been subject to takeover talks over the last few seasons with different parties, with talks taking place while they were in the Premier League. Owner Prince Abdullah had previously been in talks with Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi but a takeover never materialised.



United currently occupy first place on the Championship table.



