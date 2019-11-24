Sheffield United grab last minute equaliser in six-goal thriller with Manchester United

Sheffield United scored a dramatic last minute equaliser after Manchester United had scored three goals in seven minutes to come from behind and lead as the sides shared the points at Bramall Lane.

John Fleck gave the home side the lead inside 20 minutes after three fine saves from David de Gea in a first half where the visitors never looked like scoring.

Fleck turned provider as Lys Mousset doubled the Blade’s lead after the break with a pinpoint finish from 25-yards out, before Brandon Williams pulled one back with a thunderous half-volley.

Five minutes later substitute Mason Greenwood scored almost immediately after coming on to the pitch, before Marcus Rashford scored what he thought was the winner.

Oli McBurnie’s last minute strike rescued a point for Sheffield United as the match finished 3-3.

Chris Wilder was forced into two changes ahead of kick-off. Keeper Simon Moore came in for Dean Henderson, who was banned from playing against his parent club, to make his Premier League debut.

Phil Jagielka made his first top-flight start since returning to the club where he began his career replacing the injured John Egan.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was forced to make one change due to Scott McTominay's injury with Phil Jones coming in to make his first Premier League start of the season.

David de Gea made a superb double save to keep the score in the 11th minute. First keeping out a John Lundstram volley from the outside of the area in the bottom right hand corner, before denying David McGoldrick’s header from the following cross back into the area, with an instinctive one-handed save.

Sheffield went ahead through John Fleck just eight minutes later as they continued to put pressure on the visitors.

Lys Mousset and Phil Jones tussled for the ball on the right before the defender was bundled over. The Frenchman charged into the area and pulled back for Lundstram, whose effort was saved by the legs of de Gea before the rebound hit Fleck and nestled into the bottom corner.

McGoldrick tried his luck from distance and de Gea watched it into his hands comfortably before Anthony Martial had Manchester United’s first effort on goal and on target, but again there was no danger for the keeper Simon Moore.

After registering just one shot on goal in the first half - the fewest in a Premier League match since Solskjaer took charge - Manchester United were clearly keen to turn things around after the restart.

Marcus Rashford showing his intent with a strike from 20-yards that flew over the crossbar.

Sheffield United responded brilliantly and showed their own intent as Mousset made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute.

Not for the first time the visitors gave the ball away on the left. Fleck raced forward and picked out the former Bournemouth striker with a beautifully weighted pass, before he picked his spot and placed it into the bottom corner and out of the reach of de Gea from 25-yards out.

Brandon Williams pulled one back for the away side with his first goal for the club from out of nowhere. An absolute beauty on the half-volley from 19-year-old thundered into the bottom corner from Dan James' cross in the 72nd minutes.

Five minutes later and Manchester United turned the game on its head. Substitute Mason Greenwood, who had only been on the pitch for a matter of seconds, tucked in Rashford’s pass inside the six-yard box.

The Red Devils made it three goals in seven minutes and with it took the lead after a truly incredible turnaround.

After some lovely link up play from James and Martial the ball found its way back to Rashford who passed it in from eight-yards out to take an unbelievable lead.

Oli McBurnie rescued a point for the hosts in the final minute of the match after volleying home from six-yards out. After a lengthy check by VAR for handball, the goal was awarded and the points shared.

Wilder’s side move up to sixth in the table, while Solskjaer’s are three places behind in ninth.

