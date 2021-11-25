Sheffield United appoint Heckingbottom after sacking Jokanovic

Photograph: Zac Goodwin/PA

Sheffield United have sacked Slavisa Jokanovic after six months and promoted Paul Heckingbottom to the manager’s job. Heckingbottom, who was working as the under-23s coach, has been given a contract to June 2026.

Jokanovic’s appointment on a three-year deal was regarded as a coup but the Championship club have struggled and are 16th. United considered other candidates including their former manager Neil Warnock but have placed their faith in Heckingbottom, a former Barnsley manager.

Jokanovic won promotion to the Premier League with Fulham and Watford. Despite the team winning at Reading on Tuesday the United owners have decided to act on a poor run of one victory in five games. Heckingbottom previously took caretaker charge of the club in the Premier League.

The relationship between Jokanovic and the United hierarchy frayed in recent weeks, with Chris Wilder’s successor voicing unhappiness regarding the club’s playing budget. His remit this season was promotion. United host Bristol City on Sunday.