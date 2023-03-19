Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom hails his triumphant Wembley-bound Blades

However, there will be some disappointment for on-loan midfielder Tommy Doyle after the Blades were drawn against his parent club Manchester City. Doyle would have been hoping to follow in the footsteps of his grandfathers Mike Doyle and Glyn Pardoe by playing at the national stadium after firing the Blades into the last four with a stunning injury-time winner against Blackburn. The 21-year-old has watched video footage of his paternal grandfather Doyle and maternal grandfather Pardoe playing at the national stadium for City in the late 1960s and 1970s. But the semi-final draw was not kind, pairing the Blades with City, a tie for which, under the competition's rules for loan players, Doyle and fellow loanee James McAtee will be ineligible. It was particularly harsh on Doyle, whose strike completed a late turnaround, with United heading out, trailing to goals from Ben Brereton Diaz and Sam Szmodics, either side of Sam Gallagher's own goal, until the final 10 minutes. Oli McBurnie got the Blades level in the 81st minute before Doyle's heroics booked a first FA Cup semi-final spot for the Blades since 2014 in a thrilling tie. Their trip to Wembley is supplementing a promotion charge in the Championship - they lie second in the table - and Heckingbottom is looking forward to a memorable end to the season. "For us to be in April and be in with a chance of automatic promotion and be in the semi-final of the FA Cup is an unbelievable achievement, it is fantastic and it is a big pat on the back for everyone at the club," the boss said. "I'm really focused and intent on us achieving something and not just getting credit, but getting an outcome. "It's been a fantastic season so far and I am focused on capping it off, it could end up being an unbelievable one. "It could be an unbelievable story, but it's just a story everyone should enjoy, people should enjoy the position we are in the league and in the FA Cup semi-final. And we will take it game by game now. It's going to be tight and intense."

