‘Sheffield, we love you! Will you marry us?’ The Olivier awards’ best quotes

Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood takes the stage after a barnstorming opening number performed by host Hannah Waddingham:

Now we feel really boring just speaking – we wish we’d made a song up!

Jodie Comer is momentarily lost for words picking up the best actress prize:

I’m having a brain … fart

Richard Hawley (Standing at the Sky’s Edge) pays tribute to some famous Sheffield graffiti:

Sheffield, we love you. Will you marry us?

Paul Mescal thanks his co-stars:

To Anj [Anjana Vasan], the best stage wife any man could ever ask for, and Patsy [Ferran], you are an acting wizard

Waleed Akhtar (The P Word) is politely political:

It would be remiss of me not to say, please, stand up and oppose what the government is doing with regards to asylum seekers. And if I wasn’t fasting, I’d probably say eff the Tories.

Dame Arlene Phillips, winner of the special award. Photograph: Stuart C Wilson/Getty Images

Arthur Darvill (Oklahoma!) honours his drama teacher:

We should be paying our teachers – and not cutting the arts in schools

Arlene Phillips looks back on her career:

In a world where musical theatre was dominated by men there was I shouting out … so here I am in my 80th year, proud to see this changing

Tammy Faye star Katie Brayben, patting her pregnant stomach:

To this little bean, who was with me the whole time, from the start of rehearsals

Beverley Knight hails the work of her character in Sylvia, Emmeline Pankhurst, who was once banned from the Royal Albert Hall:

We are reclaiming the power for those women

Playwright Chris Bush (Standing at the Sky’s Edge) tells it like it is: