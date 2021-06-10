Sheffield expected to start for the Mariners against Tigers

Seattle Mariners (31-32, third in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (25-36, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield (5-4, 4.77 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Tigers: Tyler Alexander (0-0, 4.56 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -120, Mariners +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners travel to face the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

The Tigers are 14-16 on their home turf. Detroit has slugged .370 this season. Eric Haase leads the team with a mark of .671.

The Mariners have gone 14-18 away from home. The Seattle offense has compiled a .209 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. J.P. Crawford leads the team with a mark of .278.

The Mariners won the last meeting 9-6. JT Chargois recorded his first victory and Kyle Seager went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Seattle. Daniel Norris registered his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 58 hits and has 18 RBIs.

Seager leads the Mariners with 39 RBIs and is batting .214.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Mariners: 5-5, .237 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Michael Fulmer: (shoulder), Victor Reyes: (intercostal strain), Harold Castro: (hand), Wilson Ramos: (spine), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (undisclosed), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip), Dylan Moore: (left calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press