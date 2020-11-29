Shefali Shah Raises Toast to Delhi Crime Team for International Emmy Win, See Pics

Netflix's Delhi Crime won Best Drama Series award at the 48th International Emmys, held virtually this year owing to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The series unit could not get together for celebrations owing to the surge in Covid-19 cases but virtually held a gathering to celebrate the win. Lead actress Shefali Shah shared some pics from the time on her social media handle as she captioned her post, "About last night... a virtual celebration yes... but an actual one with atleast 2 pivotal, integral troopers of Delhi Crime, very talented (kiddo, couldn't resist saying it) @yashaswinidayama and my darling darling @smriti.schauhan who wove magic in each thread she draped on us through the DC. And on screen (sic)."

Delhi Crime became the first Indian programme to win an International Emmy. The Netflix series is fictionalised version based on the horrific December 2012 Delhi bus gangrape case and follows the investigation by the Delhi Police.

It captures the complexities of the scrutiny, and the emotional toll on the investigating team. Over six years of research went into the making of the series, which was shot on location in New Delhi. The series stars Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles.

(With IANS inputs)