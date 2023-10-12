Sheets, Towels, Pajamas, and More Are Up to 30% Off During Cozy Earth's Cozy Days Sale
Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.
You only have a few days to shop these deals.
As we enter the colder months, many people prefer to spend more time inside their home bundled up in bed or cuddled on the couch. If that sounds like you, we have good news: Cozy Earth is currently having a sale with 25 percent off everything sitewide, including blankets, comforters, and sweats. Plus, you can score 30 percent off bundles of three or more items. Don’t wait to shop these deals—the Cozy Days Sale only lasts through October 15.
Shop best-selling products, including bamboo sheets and bath towels, starting at $90. Not only will you find bedding and home goods on sale, but you can also stock up on cozy loungewear and PJs, like these wide-leg sweats that are chic enough to wear outside. Find some of our favorites from the sale below.
Waffle Bath Towels
$120
$90
Cozy Earth’s best-selling cotton and bamboo viscose towels are reversible, with waffle weave on one side and ribbed terry fabric on the other. They come in a set of two and are available in charcoal, white, light gray, light blue, and sand shades. Shoppers say that the towels are “absorbent” and plush without being “bulky.” One reviewer even said that they dry “instantly.”
Bamboo Sheet Set
$389
$292
A customer said that these sheets are “nothing short of a dream” and that they provide “unparalleled softness.” The 100 percent bamboo set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and it comes in sizes ranging from twin to California king. The moisture-wicking sheets fit mattresses up to 20 inches deep without slipping off.
Bamboo Jogger Pant
$165
$121
Throw on these tapered-leg joggers for a comfy yet stylish daily ensemble. The pants contain spandex for stretch and have an adjustable drawstring waist and side pockets. One reviewer raved that they’re the “holy grail of joggers.”
Rib-Knit Hoodie
$155
$116
You’ll feel so cozy day or night in this rib-knit hoodie. The pullover has a relaxed fit that shoppers say “drapes your body so nicely,” and it comes in sizes XS to 3XL to fit most body types. It’s lightweight enough to layer under a jacket, or you can wear it on its own.
Silk Comforter
$769
$574
Nothing feels more luxurious than silk bedding, and this comforter is made with temperature-regulating Mulberry silk material that will keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. And if you want to switch up your bedding, you can also use the comforter as a duvet insert, since it features loops to attach it to a duvet cover.
Keep scrolling for more must-haves from Cozy Earth’s sale below.
Bamboo Mattress Pad
$229
$172
Bamboo Herringbone Tassel Throw
$250
$188
Bamboo Wide Leg Pull On Pant
$175
$131
Premium Plush Bath Towels
$135
$99
For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on Real Simple.