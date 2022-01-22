This Sheet Mask Is Inspired by Bologna

Oscar Mayer has launched a new face mask in collaboration with Korean skincare company Seoul Mamas inspired by bologna. The product serves as a homage to the kids who would bite holes in the cold cut to create eyes and a mouth.

The product is infused with Witch Hazel Botanical and seaweed-derived ingredients, which all work together to protect and hydrate the skin, as well as reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The product also contains collagens to help lock in moisture. Elsewhere, a large warning can be found on the packaging that states, "Do not eat bologna masks."

Priced at $5 USD, the Oscar Mayer Bologna Hydrogel Sheet Face Mask is currently sold out on Amazon. Stay tuned for a potential restock.