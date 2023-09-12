Sheer Dresses Were Literally Everywhere at the 2023 VMAs

You know that phrase, “Leave something for the imagination”? Yeah, we're done with that. Sheer dresses have been having a red carpet moment for a minute now, and at the 2023 VMAs, the see-through look positively took over. Megan Thee Stallion took lingerie-inspired fashion to the next level with a sheer black corset gown. Karol G took the naked dress and made it nakeder with a transparent skin-colored lace dress. Doja Cat's cobweb dress barely used fabric at all.

Arguably one of the grandmothers of sheer red carpet couture is Gwyneth Paltrow, who practically caused an international incident with her visible nipples on a 2002 Academy Awards red carpet. The fact that Paltrow's sheer black Alexander McQueen gown became so “infamous” in the early 2000s that it made headlines when her daughter Apple borrowed it two decades later seems almost quaint now. These days, everyone from Allison Janney to Emma Watson to Ciara has gone nearly naked on the carpet.

And where better to push the transparent envelope than MTV's video music awards?

Megan Thee Stallion

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The rapper's boudoir-inspired sheer black dress was, as she might say, real hot girl shit.

Karol G

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Colombian singer Karol G topped her nude lace gown with an equally glamorous coat in the same color.

Doja Cat

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Doja Cat's Monse cobweb dress was among the nakedest of the night, layered over nude-colored thong underwear.

Tiffany Haddish

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Executive Arrivals Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

On the more demure end of the see-through spectrum was Tiffany Haddish, who layered a crystal-encrusted halter neck slip over her strapless black bodysuit.

Cyn Santana

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Instead of head-to-toe sheer, Cyn Santana made a statement with a sheer panel in the bodice of her black gown.

Originally Appeared on Glamour