Sheep Milk Market ($8.09Bn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 4.1% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Sheep Milk Market Growth impelled by growing consumer awareness toward health benefits of sheep milk and increasing preference for sheep milk; Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period.

New York, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sheep milk Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Sheep Milk Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Category and Distribution Channel,” the Sheep Milk Market is expected to grow from US$ 6,129.64 million in 2021 to US$ 8,095.61 million by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021–2028. Sheep milk is obtained from dairy sheep and is high in nutrient profile. The high protein content in sheep milk is the major factor boosting its retail sale. However, the majority of the sheep milk produced is consumed in the dairy processing industry to produce cheese, yogurt, and other products due to its high-fat content. Additionally, the retail sale of sheep milk is highly governed by the unorganized retail sector, especially in developing countries. Such factors are hampering the overall growth of the global sheep milk market.

Sheep Milk Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Origin Earth Limited, Sheep Milk Company Ltd., Velvet Cloud, Best Baa Dairy Limited, OVINO, Secret Lands Farm, and Fernglen Farm are among the key companies operating in the global sheep milk market. These market players make use of advanced technology equipment for feeding, bedding, milking, and packaging of products. The market players are aiming to cater to the rising consumption of sheep milk to secure a better market position.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Sheep Milk Market - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00016630/



Sheep milk, also known as ewe’s milk, is obtained from domestic sheep. Several sheep breeds are farmed to get wool and are further used for meat and milk; however, a few specialized breeds are only utilized for commercial dairy products as they have a higher yield and longer lactating period. Sheep milk has been utilized since primordial time, owing to its high acceptability and digestibility to the human digestive system. It is further considered to be a healthy alternative to cow and goat milk, as it offers resistance against certain diseases and has antiallergenic properties. It mainly consists of a high amount of protein (5.4%); lactose (4.9%); lipid fat (6.4%); saturated fatty acids; carbohydrates; unsaturated fatty acids, including oleic acid, conjugated linoleic acids, and trans-fatty acids; vitamins, such as vitamin B12, vitamin B5, vitamin A, vitamin B2, vitamin B1, vitamin C; minerals, such as phosphorus and calcium; and amino acids, such as tryptophan, valine, threonine, isoleucine, leucine, lysine, and histidine.

Story continues

In 2020, Asia-Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global sheep milk market. Steady growth in the middle-class population, coupled with a rise in urbanization in the countries, creates lucrative opportunities for the major market players. Due to the ever-increasing disposable income of the middle-income group population, people are willing to pay higher prices for food products such as sheep milk, which is comparatively expensive than cow milk. Change in consumer preferences for taste, increase in demand for high-protein and high-energy products, rise in requirement for sheep milk from health-conscious consumers, and easy availability of various product variants, are boosting the growth of the sheep milk market in Asia-Pacific.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Sheep Milk Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00016630/



The key players operating in the Asia-Pacific sheep milk market include Fernglen Farm, Origin Earth Ltd., Sheep Milk Company Ltd., and Spring Sheep Milk Co. The key manufacturers are highly focused on developing high-quality and innovative products to meet the consumer's requirements through research & development, technological advancements, and other strategies.

Sheep Milk Market: Segmental Overview

Based on category, the sheep milk market is segmented into organic and conventional. The conventional segment accounted for a larger revenue share in 2020. However, the organic segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during 2021–2028.

In terms of distribution channel, the sheep milk market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. The convenience stores segment dominated the market in 2020, and the same segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the online retail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2021–2028.

Order a Copy Sheep Milk Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00016630/

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Sheep Milk Market:

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared COVID-19 as a pandemic. This disease has a diverse impact in different countries, depending on cultural norms, mitigation efforts, and health infrastructure; and each country is battling the pandemic in its own way. The pandemic has massively affected the dairy industries in different countries, including China and the US, owing to decreased farmgate milk prices, worker shortages, disruption and difficulties in moving milk within the supply chains, increased production costs, and the lack of operating capital. In addition, with the relaxation of restrictions on personnel movement and the lifting of lockdown measures, the global sheep milk market is presumed to witness notable growth in the coming years since people are aware of its nutritious value. Sheep milk contains nearly one-third more energy as compared to cow or goat milk (which makes it a favorite of high-performance athletes). It also has double the protein and much more of the right kinds of fats, vitamins, and minerals—particularly calcium, iron, phosphorus, magnesium, and zinc, while being lower in sodium.

















Browse Related Reports:

Goat Milk Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Milk, Cheese, Milk Powder, Others); Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarket, Convenience Store, Specialty Stores, Online, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/goat-milk-market/



Donkeys Milk Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Form (Powder, Liquid); Application (Food and Beverages, Personal Care and Cosmetics) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/donkeys-milk-market



Coconut Milk Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Nature (Organic, Conventional); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others); Packaging Type (Pouches, Bottles, Cans, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/coconut-milk-market



Almond Milk Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Formulation (Plain sweetened, Plain unsweetened, Flavored sweetened, Flavored unsweetened); Application (Beverages, Frozen Desserts, Personal Care, Others); Packaging (Bottles, Cans, Cartons); Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/almond-milk-market



Follow On Formula Milk Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Ingredient Type (Minerals, Carbohydrates, Vitamins, Proteins, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/follow-on-formula-milk-market



Tiger Nuts Milk Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Category (Organic, Conventional); Packaging Type (Bottles, Cartoons); Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/tiger-nuts-milk-market



Organic Milk Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Organic Whole Milk, Organic 2% Milk, Organic 1% Milk, Organic Fat-free Milk, Others); Packaging Type (Pouches, Cartons, Bottles, Cans); Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/organic-milk-market



Chocolate Milk Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Dairy based, Dairy free); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/chocolate-milk-market



Condensed Milk Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Skimmed, Part Skimmed, Sweetened, Unsweetened, Flavored); Application (Foods, Beverages, Bakery, Personal and Beauty Care, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/condensed-milk-market















About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/sheep-milk-market



Connect With Us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners

RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/ | https://www.biospace.com/employer/2309254/tip-knowledge-services-pvt-ltd-/





