Sheep farmer attacked ‘townie’ wife after she went on girls’ holiday

Lesley Bailey (left) suffered bruising to her shoulder and later compared the attack by Andrew Bailey (right) to being 'waterboarded' - Copyright Cavendish Press (Manchester) Ltd

A sheep farmer attacked his “townie” wife after she went on a holiday with friends during lambing season, a court heard.

Andrew Bailey, 65, threw his former spouse, Lesley, a 47-year-old nursing assistant, to the ground and tipped a bottle of beer over her after she returned home from Majorca and began arguing there was no food in the fridge.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

During the assault at the couple’s farm in Tarporley, Cheshire in February last year, she suffered bruising to her shoulder and later compared the attack to being “waterboarded”.

A court heard she had since been diagnosed with PTSD.

Bailey told Warrington magistrates’ court that it had been “inappropriate” for her to go on holiday during lambing season.

He said: “It is a difficult time of year, but it is also the nicest time to be a farmer as you actually bring lambs into the world. I don’t know why you would possibly go away, a farmer would never do that.”

Lesley Bailey has since been diagnosed with PTSD - Cavendish Press (Manchester) Ltd

The court heard he had called her a “townie”, a derogatory term for someone ignorant or snobbish towards countryside life, shortly before grabbing and throwing her to the ground.

Bailey, who denied wrongdoing was found guilty of assault by beating but cleared of coercive behaviour.

He was sentenced to a 24-month community order during which he must complete 20 rehabilitation activity hours and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay the court £800 in trial costs as well as the £114 statutory surcharge.

The couple have since divorced.

Lesley told the court she felt like she was being waterboarded during the attack - Cavendish Press (Manchester) Ltd

After the case Ms Bailey said: “I had no contact with his ex-wives before this but one of his previous partners has since said to me that she doesn’t want to be looking over her shoulder for the rest of her life.

‘‘The night before our wedding I was thinking ‘how I could get out of it’. When I went away that time, it was not a holiday – it was to get away from him.

“While I was there, he was constantly messaging me, saying why have you taken the car out, why are you taking fuel.

‘‘When he picked me up, he was in a foul mood. When I got back he grabbed me by the dressing gown, twisted it and threw me to the floor. He poured drinks over my nose and mouth so I couldn’t breathe.

“I felt I was being waterboarded and I thought he was going to ram me into the floor again.

“I feel he is a psychopath. I am pursuing him through the civil courts as he still owes me in excess of £30,000.”

In mitigation Steve Coupe, defending, said: “Farming is his life, and he has a solid reputation in the community.

“He doesn’t do much outside of farming. For a gentleman of 65, he should be starting to slow down but he works five days a week and most weekends on the farm.

“He has not had a police call out in the last 42 years and has only had one instance of contact with the complainant since the incident. They have now divorced.”