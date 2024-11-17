Shedeur Sanders shrugs off shaky start, throws 3 TD passes to lead No. 18 Colorado past Utah 49-24

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders overcame a shaky start to throw three touchdown passes, LaJohntay Wester returned a punt 76 yards for a score and No. 18 Colorado pulled away late to beat Utah 49-24 on Saturday.

Winners of four straight, the Buffaloes (8-2, 6-1 Big 12, No. 17 CFP ) remain in the driver's seat for an appearance in the conference title game and possibly a spot in the College Football Playoff. They've doubled their win total from a season ago when they finished 4-8.

“We haven't even put it all together yet. We haven't played our best game," coach Deion Sanders said. “That should be, in itself, scary. When I said, ‘We comin',’ we still comin'. We never stopped comin'. We are comin'. We ain't nearly there yet."

Sanders threw an interception on his first pass of the game and later lost a fumble. But he settled in and finished 30 of 41 for 340 yards. He connected twice on TD passes with Will Sheppard. Sanders has thrown 27 TD passes, one away from matching the single-season school record set by Sefo Liufau in 2014.

Leading 35-16 early in the fourth quarter, the Buffaloes saw the Utes stage a late rally to make things interesting down the stretch. The comeback was thwarted by D.J. McKinney's interception and then a sack from Shilo Sanders that resulted in a fumble that Colorado recovered.

“I'm thankful for the defense,” Shedeur Sanders said. “I may have to take them out to dinner this week for saving me, for saving the team."

Two-way star and Heisman hopeful Travis Hunter stood out in his glittery gold cleats — and with an incredible 28-yard catch between two Utah defenders on fourth-and-8. He also had a 5-yard score with 2:22 remaining on a reverse to seal the win.

On defense, Hunter picked off a pass but also was beaten by receiver Dorian Singer for a 40-yard score. It's the first TD pass given up by Hunter this season.

In the eyes of Deion Sanders, Hunter is the clear Heisman frontrunner.

“It’s supposed to go to the best college football player. I think that’s been a wrap since Week 2,” said Sanders, whose program snapped a seven-game skid against Utah. “We got a wonderful display of cameras here, and I think we’re on national television every week."

The Utes (4-6, 1-6) dropped their sixth straight game behind an offense that sputtered early. They were limited to three field goals by Cole Becker before Isaac Wilson connected with Singer. Wilson later hit Caleb Lohner — and converted a two-point conversion — to make it 35-24 with 8:34 remaining.

“Right now, I'm in the ‘Twilight Zone,’” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “It’s the most difficult year of my coaching career, hands down. Not even close.”

Turning 100

Among the guests for Fox's “Big Noon Kickoff” was Peggy Coppom, the Buffaloes' super-fan who turns 100 on Tuesday. The crowd of 54,646 — fourth-largest in school history — sang her happy birthday in the fourth quarter.

The takeaway

Utah: At 4-6, the Utes' streak of 10 straight winning seasons is in jeopardy. “Keep moving forward,” tight end Carsen Ryan said, “trying to make a bowl game.”

Colorado: The ground game found some traction. Isaiah Augustave had a 37-yard TD run, the longest rush for a score by a Colorado player since 2018. Tailback Charlie Offerdahl also scored his first career TD in the fourth quarter.

Poll implications

The Buffaloes haven’t been ranked better than 18th in the AP poll since the 2016 season.

Up next

Utah: Host Iowa State next Saturday.

Colorado: At Kansas next Saturday.

