SheBelieves Cup 2024: What to know about teams, venue, date, and ticket information

FRISCO, TEXAS - DECEMBER 05: Sam Coffey #4 of United States celebrates with Trinity Rodman #8 and Jaedyn Shaw #26 after scoring a goal during the second half against China at Toyota Stadium on December 05, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Details for the ninth edition of the 2024 SheBelieves Cup presented by Visa tournament have been announced. The four participating teams are Brazil, Canada, Japan, and the United States.

The SheBelieves Cup is structured similarly to the group stage of a World Cup. Each participating team plays two games in different venues over the course of a week. Points are awarded based on the outcome of each match with three points for a win and one point for a draw. The team with the highest number of points at the end of the tournament is declared the SheBelieve Cup champion.

The SheBelieves Cup is set to commence on April 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia with all four nations competing will play their first match of the tournament at this venue. Recently, Atlanta has been selected as the future site of the U.S. Soccer National Training Center as a strategic plan to grow soccer across the country.

The four nations will then travel to Columbus, Ohio where Lower.com Field will host the tournament's final two matchups on April 9.

This tournament will be the last one for the USWNT before the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics in France.

“This is a tournament that features three teams already in the Olympics and Japan has a great chance to qualify, so coming off the Gold Cup, these are the exact kinds of games we need to evaluate players and continue to push our team as we prepare for France,” said U.S. interim head coach Twila Kilgore in a statement release by U.S. Soccer.

SheBelieves Cup 2024 matches

April 6, 2024

United States vs. Japan

The US Women's National Team will face Japan at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia at 12:30 pm ET. The match can be watched on TNT, Universo, or streamed on Peacock.

Canada vs. Brazil

The doubleheader continues with Canada taking on Brazil at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, at 3:30 p.m. ET. The match can be watched on Universo or streamed on Peacock.

April 9, 2024

Japan vs. TBD

Japan will play an undermined team at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio at 4 p.m., ET. Steaming information will be released closer to the game.

United States vs, TBD

The USWNT will play an undermined team at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio at 7 p.m., ET. Steaming information will be released closer to the game.

SheBelieves Cup 2024 Tickets

According to U.S. Soccer, tickets purchased for each game date will be valid for both matches on the match day.

Tickets for the April 6 doubleheader are already on sale and more than 19,000 tickets were sold in presale.

Tickets for the April 9 doubleheader go on presale on Monday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m., ET, and public on-sale date begin on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m., ET.

