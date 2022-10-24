SheaMoisture Launches Online Dictionary Dedicated to Understanding Afro and Textured Hair

SheaMoistureUK, in collaboration with beauty expert Ateh Jewel, has joined forces to launch an online dictionary of afro and textured hair terms to empower more open communication of these words outside of the Black community and in mainstream culture.

The free resource features standard terms such as durag, bonnet, coils and Bantu knots and includes their correct definitions. Within the beauty industry, most everyday cultural language and terms relating to Black haircare can't be found in image libraries, dictionaries, or stores and are often negative in tone. Research by SheaMoisture revealed that lack of awareness around the correct terminology to describe afro and textured hair negatively impacts 52% of individuals who identify as Black and mixed race in the UK. 69% of other individuals reported seeing their hair as part of their identity but rarely seeing it represented in mainstream culture. "By working with SheaMoisture, I hope to drive further awareness and education on these terms, so people can see they are the center and they are enough, which is a vital step in achieving social equality for those with afro and textured hair." Ateh Jewel states in a press release.

"Language shapes the world and how we see it, and when it comes to the positive language around maintaining, caring, and styling afro and textured hair our research shows there is still a huge void," Senior Brand Manager at SheaMoisture, Genevieve Appiagyei states. We hope our dictionary boosts awareness of the expansive vocabulary around Black hair and encourages others to feel more empowered to communicate these terms."

You can view SheaMoisture's online dictionary here and stay updated with the brand's progress.