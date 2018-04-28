Shea Patterson ruling finally gives Michigan a QB worth waiting for in 2018

Michigan received good news on Friday when the NCAA announced its ruling that Ole Miss transfer quarterback Shea Patterson will be eligible to play in the 2018 college football season.

This is good news for more than just Michigan fans: It's also a good play by the NCAA, which ruled in favor of the student-athlete in this situation — one that could have been resolved a lot sooner. It's good for Patterson, who gets a chance to show he can play after suffering a season-ending injury in 2017. It's good for Jim Harbaugh, who faces a show-me fourth season after the Wolverines finished 8-5 last season.

It's even good for the Harbaugh haters, because he no longer has an excuse. Michigan has its quarterback now.

Sure, Harbaugh will dress this up as a competition with Brandon Peters, Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton by using terms such as "meritocracy" and "license and ability to compete." But this is Patterson's job to lose, and it's an opportunity for the Wolverines to break through and get that Big Ten championship that has eluded the program since 2004.

It's no coincidence the Wolverines had a five-star quarterback in Chad Henne the last time that happened. Henne is often criticized for his 0-4 record against Ohio State — and the loss to Appalachian State in 2007 — but the Wolverines won two Big Ten championships with the four-year starter, played in two Rose Bowls, never lost to Michigan State and played in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown with the Buckeyes in 2006.

In fact, Patterson is the highest-ranked quarterback — according to 247Sports — on Michigan's roster since 2002. Ryan Mallett (2007) previously held that honor, but he transferred to Arkansas after his freshman season, leading the Razorbacks to a 10-3 record and Sugar Bowl appearance in 2010.

Quarterback Stars Rating Shea Patterson (2016) 5 .9982 Ryan Mallett (2007) 5 .9978 Chad Henne (2004) 5 .9923 Shane Morris (2013) 4 .9695 Brandon Peters (2016) 4 .9684 Matt Gutierrez (2002) 4 .9637 Devin Gardner (2010) 4 .9656 Tate Forcier (2009) 4 .9440 Dylan McCaffrey (2017) 4 .9435 Denard Robinson (2009) 4 .9427 Clayton Richard (2003) 4 .9359 Zach Gentry (2015) 4 .9248 Joe Milton (2018) 4 .9202

Patterson still has a lot to prove. He's coming off knee surgery and has a limited sample size from the last two seasons with the Rebels. This decision coincides with hopes of restoring the program after a five-loss season in 2017, which saw quarterback play that wasn't good enough — or just plain not good. Wolverines quarterbacks totaled 2,226 passing yards with a 53.5 completion percentage, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season.

Patterson figures to be an upgrade there, and he could potentially be the starter for two seasons. The other three quarterbacks — Brandon Peters, Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton — are on that list of Michigan quarterbacks with a recruiting ranking of .9000 or better. In theory, this is the most talented quarterback room the Wolverines have had, and Patterson is at the top of it.

Harbaugh can work with that against a brutal schedule that includes road trips to rivals Notre Dame, Michigan State and Ohio State and home meetings against Nebraska, Penn State and Wisconsin. It's one of the most difficult schedules in the FBS.

But at least Michigan has a quarterback now to go up against that. It means more high-profile showdowns for Michigan, where those detractors will be looking for more meltdowns from Harbaugh. It's all made possible by the NCAA's smart ruling to let Patterson play. We'll get to see it now instead of waiting one more year.

Like we said, that's good news for everyone.