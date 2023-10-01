Shea Langeliers' 8th-inning homer sends A's past Angels 7-3 after Joe Boyle's no-hit bid broken up

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the Athletics' five-run eighth inning, leading Oakland to a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

Zack Gelof homered and added two late RBI singles for the 111-loss A’s, who earned their fourth victory in 16 games on the penultimate day of their franchise's worst season since 1916.

Logan O'Hoppe hit a two-run homer in the Angels' three-run seventh off Joe Boyle (2-0), who had thrown six hitless innings for Oakland in his third big league appearance.

But the Angels' bullpen promptly blew a two-run lead when four straight A’s reached to begin the eighth, capped by Gelof’s RBI single that chased Ben Joyce (1-1). Jose Soriano then balked in the tying run before Langeliers' two-out shot to right.

With Shohei Ohtani in the dugout for the first time since his elbow surgery, the Angels dropped to 16-38 since the trade deadline in their eighth straight losing season and ninth consecutive non-playoff season.

Boyle faced the minimum 18 batters and allowed just one walk through six innings while continuing to provide a rare spot of hope for a franchise with the majors' worst record and the increasing possibility of relocation to Las Vegas.

Acquired from Cincinnati on July 31, Boyle got promoted in mid-September and promptly threw 15 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run over three starts before Los Angeles finally got to him.

Nolan Schanuel drew a leadoff walk in the seventh for the Angels, reaching base for the 29th consecutive game to begin his career. He tied Enos Slaughter (1938) for the third-longest such streak in major league history.

Brandon Drury then got the Angels' first hit with a one-out double that barely eluded diving center fielder Esteury Ruiz. Mike Moustakas drove in Schanuel with a flyout.

O'Hoppe followed with the 14th homer of his standout season, matching the Angels' franchise record for homers by a rookie catcher despite playing in only 50 games.

Story continues

Gelof hit his 14th homer in the first inning off Angels opener Andrew Wantz. He added run-scoring singles in the eighth and ninth innings for his first career three-RBI game.

Ruiz stole his 66th base of the season in the eighth, tying the AL single-season record for a rookie set by Kenny Lofton in 1992.

FEEL THE GLOVE

Oakland shortstop Nick Allen made a pair of stunning plays to keep the no-hit bid intact, fielding Drury’s grounder and throwing him out with a spinning move in the fourth before leaping to stab O’Hoppe’s liner out of the air in the fifth.

OHTANI RETURNS

Ohtani was back with the Angels for the first time since his surgery on his pitching elbow Sept. 19. He received the Angels' team MVP award before the game amid several standing ovations.

Ohtani is in the final year of his contract with the Angels, so the weekend carries added weight for the teammates and fans who don’t know whether he will be back in Anaheim next season. Ohtani cleared out his locker at the Big A during a game on Sept. 15 after getting test results that determined he would need surgery.

UP NEXT

JP Sears (5-13, 4.49 ERA) will start the season finale for Oakland. The Angels haven't announced a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Greg Beacham, The Associated Press