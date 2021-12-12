'She would want it no other way': Cortney Lake's family holds 5th tree lighting ceremony

Lisa Lake (second from the left) stands with her two sisters and mother at the annual Cortney Lake tree lighting ceremony. (Meg Roberts/CBC - image credit)

For the fifth year in a row, the Lake family, friends and local politicians gather under a tree that is tucked away in a corner of St. David's Park in Mount Pearl to turn on bright purple lights.

The tree, which is lit every year in honour of Cortney Lake, has become a special spot for Lisa Lake, who visits periodically through the year to feel close to her daughter.

There is still no grave for Lisa to visit after Cortney disappeared on June 7, 2017, so the tree with the pretty purple bulbs offers a little bit of closure.

But Lisa said real closure would come from finding her daughter's body.

"We need a grave site, her son needs a grave site to visit mommy and she needs the dignity of a burial," she said at the ceremony Saturday night.

Christmas was Cortney's favourite time of year so the family, who has relied so heavily on each other to get through the last four and a half years, dresses in red, green and purple to celebrate Cortney's life.

Purple was Cortney's favourite colour, and is also the colour of domestic violence awareness. Cortney is believed to have been murdered. She was last seen getting into the truck of her ex-boyfriend.

"She would want it no other way, " said Cortney's aunt, Donna Walsh. "Doing this helps us get through the season."

Community and family support

"To say every year gets easier, it doesn't, it really doesn't," said Lisa Lake.

But Lisa said the support from her friends, family and community has made it easier over the years, giving a big thanks to her sisters.

The "Help us find Cortney!" Facebook page has grown to almost 25,000 members with people regularly messaging their wishes and prayers to find Cortney.

And Lisa saw the love from the community this past year when the lights on the bottom half of Cortney's tree were stolen. After making a post on Facebook, the lights were replaced without her even knowing.

"[It] gives me that little bit of energy that I need. I just don't know where I would be today," she said .

While chucking, Lisa said the grilled cheese sandwich demands from Cortney's now 11-year-old son also keep her going.

"He is the reason I get out of bed every day," she said.

Search continues

Although the Lakes are passionate about celebrating Christmas, with Cortney in their hearts, the cooler temperatures come with some tender emotions.

When the ground freezes up, so do the search efforts.

"The first snowflake I saw through my window broke my heart," Lisa said.

But she said the search efforts will start again next year, with the hope that one day they will be able to bring Cortney home.

"That's all you can do," she said.

