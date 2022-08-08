She was walking across a parking lot in Florida. Then came the armored truck, cops say

Armored car. vs. a pedestrian. It was a scary scene in New Port Richey, Florida, last week.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, a pedestrian was struck by an armored vehicle as she was walking across a parking lot around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman’s legs were pinned under the metal step of the truck on the driver’s side door, firefighters said.

Firefighters “worked quickly” to free the woman, who was listed as a trauma alert, said Pasco Fire Rescue spokesperson Corey Dierdorff. Authorities did not identify her.

Her condition Friday was unclear.

One of the photos on the agency’s social media shows the step that had to be removed as it lay on the ground after she was freed.

The vehicle is owned by cash-handling company Loomis, police say.