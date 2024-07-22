‘She can’t be mad for too long’: sisters Jess and Noemie Fox set on Olympic collision course

Australian paddlers Jess Fox (left) and her sister Noemie in Paris ahead of the opening of the 2024 Olympic Games. Photograph: Dave Hunt/AAP

For the Fox sisters, the Olympics are very much a family affair. Their father, Richard Fox, competed at the 1992 Olympics for Great Britain; mother Myriam Fox-Jerusalmi won a bronze medal for France at Atlanta 1996. And now as Australian paddling star Jess Fox prepares for her fourth Olympics, after winning gold in Tokyo, she will be joined for the first time by her sister, Noemie.

“It’s just the most incredible story, to have all four of us as Olympians, part of that Olympic family,” Jess said after arriving in Paris.

All four Foxes are in Paris this week as they eagerly await the Paris Games – the sisters are competing under the watchful eye of their long-time coach, Fox-Jerusalmi, while Fox senior is working as a commentator.

“They’re excited to watch us compete,” said Jess. “They’ll be nervous – they’ve got official roles, mum as coach, dad with the media. It will be a very different experience, but so cool to share it all together.”

The Fox sisters were born in Marseille, before relocating to Australia as children. They both still speak French and have family in France, giving these Games a distinctly local feel.

“Back at Sydney 2000 we were half supporting Australia and half supporting France,” Noemie said. “Now to be wearing the green and gold in Paris, it’s just so special.”

Jess admitted that a few locals have asked why she choose to represent Australia and not her country of birth. “For me it was a no-brainer, growing up in Australia,” she said. “We’re very proud of our French heritage and our connection here, but very much green and gold, not ‘bleu, blanc, rouge’.”

Jess, the older sister at 30, is among the most successful ever slalom paddlers. She has won over a dozen world titles, across the kayak and canoe disciplines and team events. But until Tokyo, an Olympic gold had eluded her. Making her debut at London 2012 as a teenager, she won a silver medal in the kayak slalom. In Rio it was bronze. In her first event in Tokyo, another bronze. But then, with canoe slalom being added to the women’s schedule for the first-time, Fox at last won gold.

“Tokyo was such a special Games, achieving that Olympic dream of the gold medal,” she said. “I wasn’t sure how I’d feel after that – whether there’d still be that fire and excitement and desire and determination to push and be hungry, versus being the hunted, the one everyone is chasing. But for me it’s still there – I definitely come into these Games excited, nervous of course and wanting to give it my best crack.

“In a way I know I’ve achieved that gold medal, and that can’t be taken away from me. But that doesn’t mean I don’t want another one.”

Jess will compete in three events in the coming weeks – the kayak slalom (K1), canoe slalom (C1) and, following its introduction to the Olympic program, kayak cross – a frenetic, whitewater race. Noemie qualified for kayak cross just last month, after winning a silver medal at a qualification event in Prague. After over a decade watching her older sister star on the Olympic stage, it is now Noemie’s turn, too.

“The overriding emotion is definitely pride, to be able to wear the green and gold finally, and not just hand-me-downs – which I’ve always appreciated,” said the 27-year-old. “It’s incredible to have my first opportunity, my first window and opening to go to the Games.”

With both Fox sisters competing in the kayak cross, they could find themselves in a sisterly duel. “Hopefully we line up next to each other in the final,” said Noemie. “That would be the best possible outcome.”

The rules of kayak cross allow participants to made contact with each other, including impeding them in the race down the course, provided the conduct does not become dangerous. “There’s something special about being able to lash out on [Jess],” Noemie said. “Because I know she’ll forgive me, she’s sister by blood so can’t be mad for too long.”

Before the racing begins, Jess Fox is expected to have another role in the Australian Olympic delegation – she is considered among the favourites to be asked to carry the flag in the opening ceremony on Friday, a boat parade along the river Seine. With the K1 heats held the following day, the honour would add extra pressure for Fox – although she said she intends to participate in the ceremony in any event.

“I’ve said I’ll go to the opening ceremony because it just looks to be such a spectacular event. For me, having been to London, Rio and Tokyo, I went to the openings despite racing very close after – it just gets me so inspired, being with our Olympic team, being part of such an incredible moment, seeing the flame being lit, it lights the fire in me for my competition.”

The Olympics may be a family affair for the Fox sisters, but there is one family member not in Paris at the moment – their French grandmother, who finds watching her grandchildren compete live too stressful. “She’s already stressed,” Jess said. “She won’t be here in Paris in the stands – for her it’s best for her to be at home, she’ll be pacing in the backyard I think. But we sent her a postcard from the [Olympic] village.”