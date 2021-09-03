She suggests taking those preconceived notions of a woman’s ability and sinking them

I have experienced an inordinate amount of sexism recently. It started when my husband and I decided to buy a sailboat. I sailed with my parents and later raced with my dad, from my single-digit years into my 30s.

My husband and I met toward the tail end of my dad’s sailing years, and he got to crew with us for year or so, learning from my dad, and experiencing the excitement of sailing, and the curious quiet of locomotion by wind-power.

Dad’s racing boat was designed for speed, laden with pulleys, ropes and cleats. Dad was always curious about how things work, a fan of “Popular Mechanics” and technical sailing magazines. A few years into sailing, we acquired a crew member who matched my dad’s Inspector Gadget style affinity for the technical aspects of racing.

We found Ron sitting on the shore one day, watching the sailboats race, pining for an opportunity to sail. He and Dad became fast friends. Ron was an engineer, and he and Dad studied the physics of sailing, analyzed the adjustments, and tweaked and trimmed in constant pursuit of optimization for speed.

While Dad and Ron ran calculations and measurements, debated how to achieve perfect sail shape, and shouted instructions using only proper terminology, I enjoyed the feel of the wind in my face and the feel of the boat skimming the boats surface, feeling the power of invisible wind gusts swirl around us, understanding we could harness the wind with finesse, or we could mess up, and the wind could overpower and capsize us.

Sometimes things went wrong, but we figured something out. One time the plan was simply my dad steering into branches along the shoreline, yelling at me to “grab something,” but “grab something” I did, and I learned that occasionally, that’s a good enough plan.

I had signed up for a fun hobby, a summer tan and time spent with my dad — not for a master’s course in sailing. I focused my learning on a need-to-know basis, but enough sank in that when an urge to return to sailing hit me, I was confident we were competent enough to do it ourselves, and we were.

My husband picked up sailing quickly, but when conditions get dicey, he relies on my coaching, or hands the tiller to me. Yet, time and time again, I’ve been dismissed as a viable skipper. When looking at used boats, sellers spoke exclusively to my husband. Even when he advised them that he knew little, and I was the one who knew how to sail, they still directed discussion to him, while he pointed to me, saying, “Ask her.”

Not just strangers, despite ample evidence of my qualifications, assume we need my husband on board. “Will he be there?” they ask. One friend nonchalantly put on a lifejacket when our husbands left us at the lake to sail a little longer, despite dismally still air. Her husband stewed about our safety, watching his phone for an alert that we’d left the lake, but was unconcerned with the far greater risk of a highway drive home.

I can be guilty of categorizing jobs as “yours” and “mine.” I usually turned down my dad’s offers to let me skipper during races. I relied on my husband to start the outboard motor at first, frustrated by its finickiness.

But I watched them both tinker and try things, gained a little knowledge of the mechanisms at work, and decided not to let my preconceived job descriptions and learned helplessness limit what I can or can’t do, with or without a man present.

I can confidently host a girls’ night out on the lake. I might experience difficulties, resort to yelling “grab something!” or even have to request help. But if I have to call my husband for tips because the motor won’t start, I’m not calling a man, I’m calling someone more experienced with outboard motors.