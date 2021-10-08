She started planting seeds at age 3. Now, this 6-year-old is the youngest certified farmer in Georgia.

At 6 years old, Kendall Rae Johnson has not only become the youngest certified farmer in Georgia but also the youngest Black farmer in the state.

Her knack for planting the seeds of fruits and vegetables began when she was 3 years old, according to her website. Her curiosity for watching things grow stemmed from her great-grandmother Laura "Kate" Williams.

"She started to see it go from a seed, to a plant, and then die and come back. She saw the plant life cycle of that and was like, wow," Kendall Rae's mom, Ursula Johnson, told 11 Alive.

Kendall Rae's budding vegetable garden led to the start of her farming business called aGROWKulture, and eventually she became a certified farmer in the stateNow, she has become a local symbol for young farmers.

Last week, the city of South Fulton, where she lives, declared Sept. 28 "Kendall Rae Appreciation Day" for her work in her garden.

Kendall Rae's parents built a garden in their backyard when she was 4 years old, allowing her to develop her green thumb to plant zucchinis, carrots, okra and strawberries.

"She started out in a patio garden and the patio garden grew from a little bitty something to, by the time her fourth birthday came, we had a full-fledged garden in our backyard," Ursula told "Good Morning America."

"And then we moved, and now she has a farm."

Getting certified as a farmer is no easy feat. The lengthy process starts with an application, followed by an inspection of a company's production practices and sales, according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture. There are more than 42,000 farms operating in the state.

And as the youngest farmer in Georgia, she also joins Black producers across the U.S. who make up just less than 2% of the country's 3.4 million farmers, according to the the 2017 Census of Agriculture.

Her accomplishments aren't slowing the 6-year-old down as she continues to host a kids garden club. Her businesses also services 18 monthly memberships for food baskets from her garden, according to her website.

"It has a big feeling in my heart. In my heart is the garden. The garden is special to me," Kendall Rae told 11 Alive.

"The most fun thing about being a farmer is just being yourself," she added.

