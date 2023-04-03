‘She was the standard’: Former Kansas City councilwoman dies at age 75

Anna Spoerre
·3 min read

Former councilwoman Mary Williams-Neal, who served two terms in Kansas City’s 3rd District, has died at the age of 75, the mayor said Sunday.

Williams-Neal represented Kansas City’s 3rd District from 1995 until 2003. She was appointed a Board of Parks and Recreation commissioner in 2019 and was still serving the city in that capacity at the time of her death.

“Ms. Williams-Neal led an amazing life as a public servant, a business woman, a mother, a spouse, a parishioner, and friend,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas wrote Sunday evening on Twitter. “She had a heart for the young and optimism for our future.”

Lucas said that her life after politics “was not about money or influence.”

“It was about doing her all to make life better for the people,” he continued. “We were blessed to have her love and works here in Kansas City for generations.”

In 1995, after working as property manager for the Kansas City Neighborhood Alliance, Williams-Neal ran for public office and defeated former councilwoman Carol Coe for the 3rd District seat. She beat her again in 1999.

Current 3rd District Kansas City Councilwoman Melissa Robinson recalled first meeting Williams-Neal when Robinson was a teenager. Williams-Neal, a council member at the time, was holding a special meeting on gun violence, youth development and violence prevention.

Robinson called the former councilwoman, whom she considered a mentor, a “positive but authoritative force” with a vision for making the quality of life better for those living in the community.

In this Oct. 18, 1996, file photo, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, then under construction near 18th and Vine streets, was a stop on a tour of the district for Mayor Emanuel Cleaver (right) and Mary Williams-Neal, 3rd District councilwoman.
In this Oct. 18, 1996, file photo, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, then under construction near 18th and Vine streets, was a stop on a tour of the district for Mayor Emanuel Cleaver (right) and Mary Williams-Neal, 3rd District councilwoman.

Once elected to council herself in 2019, Robinson sought Williams-Neal’s leadership. They spoke as recently as a few weeks ago about how to uplift the voices of residents so they have agency in the future of their community.

“She was just the community grandmother and the person that we relied upon for strength and guidance and encouragement,” Robinson said. “She was the standard as it relates to committing your life to service and also committing your life to family.”

Williams-Neal continued to live in the 3rd District and work in the community, most recently volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, Robinson said.

Kelvin Simmons, a former city council member for the 5th District and a Missouri Commissioner of Administration called Williams-Neal’s death a tragedy for Kansas City.

“She was a strong, yet silent woman of a few words, but her presence was always known as it related to the 3rd District,” said Simmons, who served alongside Williams-Neal on the council from 1997 to 2000. “But I remember her most as a person that loved her family, and she had a total commitment to her family. And that was always first with her.”

In this 2001 file photo, at a groundbreaking for the Transit and Child Development Center, 39th Street and Troost Avenue, Mayor Kay Barnes shoveled dirt into a toy loader run by Diavia Tabron, 4, as Councilwoman Mary Williams-Neal (right), assisted.
In this 2001 file photo, at a groundbreaking for the Transit and Child Development Center, 39th Street and Troost Avenue, Mayor Kay Barnes shoveled dirt into a toy loader run by Diavia Tabron, 4, as Councilwoman Mary Williams-Neal (right), assisted.

Williams-Neal grew up poor, one of 14 children in Mississippi. After graduating from high school at age 21 — her education prolonged by working the cotton fields — she moved to St. Louis on her own to take college clerical classes.

In 1969, when Williams-Neal moved to Kansas City to be with her dying mother, she found her first job working at the old Gates and Sons Bar-B-Q on 47th Street.

There, she greeted customers with a familiar, ”Hi, may I help you?”

It was a question she kept asking for the next half a century.

Family has not yet made public Williams-Neal’s cause of death. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

The Star’s Glenn E. Rice contributed.

Latest Stories

  • A Tennessee teenager was brutally injured on a bet for $20. Now his family is suing for millions.

    After an assault left teenager Kelsey Moore with a broken neck and loss of vision in one eye, he and his family are suing the other kids involved.

  • Man uses Apple AirTag to track down truck thief and shoots him dead, police say

    Apple condemned use of AirTag for violence

  • Wagner mercenary back from frontline goes on rampage in home village

    An ex-convict Wagner mercenary on leave from his frontline unit terrorised his home village in central Russia, smashed up cars and allegedly killed an old woman.

  • Iranians react to yogurt attack on unveiled women

    STORY: The viral video of a man dumping yogurt over the heads of two unveiled women, a mother and her daughter, at a dairy shop in Iran sparked condemnation from Iranian women on Sunday.In Iran's capital, Tehran, 16-year-old Melika, who did not provide a surname, said it was not the man's place to confront the women for not wearing a hijab."You can't throw a tub of yoghurt on a woman's head and think you did something great, and to guide someone in the right direction. It's that person's business. She wanted to dress like that and she dressed however she wanted. It's no one's business."But after the attack, President Ebrahim Raisi re-iterated that wearing the hijab is law in Iran, adding (quote) "If some people say they don't believe (in the hijab)... it's good to use persuasion."This woman – who did not disclose her name – blamed the Iranian government for the incident… saying (quote) "If the government did not cause such discontent among its people, then they would not rise up against them."Growing numbers of women have defied authorities by discarding their veils after nationwide protests that followed the death of a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman in the custody of the morality police for allegedly violating hijab rules. Security forces violently put down that revolt.Judicial authorities issued arrest warrants for the man and state media said the two women were also the subject of arrest warrants for flouting Iran's strict female dress rules.As for the owner of the dairy shop who pushed the attacker out of his store, authorities said he was warned for confronting the man.Reports on social media said his shop had been closed, but he was quoted by a local news agency as saying he had been allowed to reopen and was due to "give explanations" to a court.

  • OPP officer found guilty of sexually assaulting unconscious woman and filming it

    WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A judge has found that Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Jason Redmond sexually assaulted an unconscious woman while recording it on his mobile phone, and heard from witnesses that Redmond did it to show the victim "how easily she could be raped when she was drunk," and "to teach [her] a lesson." In a two-day, judge-only trial at a Brockville courthouse la

  • Brampton man charged after female paramedics sexually assaulted in Peel Region

    A 34-year-old Brampton, Ont., man is facing charges of sexual assault and criminal harassment after female paramedics in Peel Region were sexually assaulted and harassed, Peel police said Saturday. Police said in a news release that between April 2022 and February 2023 the accused had "increased fixation" with female first responders, "committing a series of acts or gestures, including unwanted physical touching and offensive sexual comments to the victims while paramedics were providing medical

  • Alaska Native Scouts feted 67 years after rescuing Navy crew

    Bruce Boolowon, then a lean 20-year-old, and a group of friends were hunting for murre eggs in a walrus skin boat on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Strait when they saw a crippled airplane flying low. Its 11 crewmen had injuries in varying degrees of severity, caused either by the bullets sprayed by the two jet fighters, shrapnel or the fireball that erupted when the Neptune landed wheels up on the tundra of St. Lawrence Island and fuel tanks stored in the plane’s belly exploded. The men took refuge in a ditch on St. Lawrence Island — just 40 miles (64 kilometers) from Siberia and 715 miles (1,151 kilometers) west of Anchorage — to avoid the exploding ammunition and waited, but for what they weren’t sure.

  • Police sources in India identify 3 people found dead in St. Lawrence River near Akwesasne

    Police sources in India have provided the names of three family members who were among eight people who died after trying to cross the St. Lawrence River Thursday into the United States near Akwesasne — a community that straddles Quebec, Ontario and New York state. A source identified one woman as Vidhiben Pravinkumar Chaudhari, 24, and two men as Pravinbhai Veljibhai Chaudhari, 50, and Mitkumar Pravinbhai Chaudhari, 20. The next of kin in India have been notified, the source said. Sources told

  • I was a nun for 2 decades before leaving the convent to be with a woman. I stood up to the church for our right to marry.

    Monica Hingston was a nun from the time she was 21 but rarely followed the rules. One day, she met a fellow nun in South America and fell in love.

  • Missing 2-year-old found dead in alligator's mouth in Florida lake, father charged with murder

    A 21-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after police found the body of his 2-year-old son in the mouth of an alligator days after the child's mother was stabbed to death in St. Petersburg, Florida. The child, Taylen Mosley, was reported missing when authorities found his mother, Pashun Jeffery, 20, stabbed to death in her apartment on Thursday, Yolanda Fernandez, a police spokesperson, said in a press release. St. Petersburg authorities' investigation led them on Friday to Dell Holmes Park and Lake Maggiore, which lies adjacent to the park.

  • A Texas grandmother shot dead an armed man who tried to rob her soul food truck, report says

    Houston police say the woman, Keshondra Howard Turner, 53, is not expected to be charged as she fired her weapon in self-defense, report says.

  • British self-styled 'danger tourist' captured by Taliban secret police

    A British Youtuber and self-styled “danger tourist” is among three British men being held by the Taliban’s feared counter-intelligence unit in Kabul, it has emerged.

  • 74% of youth in care in Alberta are Indigenous. Here's what 2 of them had to say

    A new underground magazine circulating in Edmonton is sharing stories from youth in care — in their own words. Zine & Heard, edited by youth advocate Penny Frazier, shares stories, art, tattoos and more from former youth in care. In any given copy of the "punk rock-style" magazine (as described by Frazier) featuring poems, pictures and personal stories, you can also find statistics showing the grim realities facing youth in care. That includes numbers like youth in care or transitioning out of c

  • Michael Cohen's lawyer says NY case against Trump is 'very solid' and likely jurors need only ask themselves if Trump had 'any political motivation' for the Stormy Daniels payment

    An attorney for Michael Cohen, who is expected to be a "principal witness" in the Manhattan investigation, said there is a "solid case" against Trump.

  • Ethnicity of grooming gangs cannot be ignored, police told

    Political correctness must no longer prevent the police from using the ethnicity of suspects to identify grooming gangs, Rishi Sunak will say on Monday.

  • Pregnant woman lost unborn baby in Solihull crash as police hunt suspected driver

    Police have issued an appeal to find a man they believe was driving a car involved in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child. The collision between a BMW and a Toyota happened in Cooks Lane, Solihull last year, West Midlands Police said. The force arrested an 18-year-old passenger from the BMW on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle at the time, but he was released on bail.

  • Moment missing four-year-old and his dog found in New Jersey woods

    The moment a lost four-year-old boy and his labrador were found after wandering into the woods in New Jersey has been revealed in heartwarming bodycam footage.The frightened and sobbing little boy, whose name has not been disclosed, became lost after he and his dog wandered almost half a mile away from his home in Atlantic City on Wednesday evening. New Jersey State Police troopers' search and rescue mission captured officers running through the forest before one yells out: "I got him, I got him." The scared four-year-old is heard repeatedly crying: "I lost my shoe, I lost my shoe," as Trooper Ian Emmi picks him up and comforts him.Moments later the youngster is reunited with his mother.New Jersey State Police

  • Florida police searching for missing woman Sara Ebersole who got into pickup truck at gas station

    ’Sara willingly left the Circle K’ in a black pickup truck, sheriff’s office says

  • Pakistani police arrest 8 after deadly Ramadan food stampede

    Pakistani police on Saturday arrested eight people in the southern port city of Karachi after a stampede killed 12 people at a Ramadan food and cash distribution point a day earlier. Hundreds of women and children rushed to collect free food and cash outside a factory in an industrial area of the city on Friday. Business owners during the Islamic holy month often hand out cash and food, especially to the poor.

  • Trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, Idaho mother accused of killing her children, begins Monday: Here's what to know

    After many delays, the bizarre murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, an Idaho mom accused of killing her two kids in 2020, finally begins.