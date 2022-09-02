'She saved the home and the puppies': Amazon driver helps rescue dogs from burning home

An Amazon driver is being hailed a pet hero after she helped save three dogs from a burning Florida home this week.

According to Columbia County Fire Rescue, the blaze broke out Tuesday at a house in Lake City, a city in the northern part of the state about 60 miles west of Jacksonville.

A fire department spokesperson told USA TODAY crews responded at 3:45 p.m. to the single-story home after a 911 call reporting a fire there.

There, she said, firefighters entered the home, found three dogs inside and rescued them. The dogs suffered smoke inhalation but were revived at the scene, the spokesperson said.

"Thank you to the Amazon driver who noticed the smoke and called 911," CCFR posted on Facebook. "Since the homeowner was not at home at the time, she saved the home and the puppies' lives!""

'Thank you for saving my babies'

Lauren Sutton, who lives in the home with her 7-month-old daughter, told USA TODAY Friday she was grateful to all involved who helped rescue her pets: Winnifred, age 3, Quinny, 4, and Zoey, 7.

"I am eternally grateful and will never be able to thank Angelina (the Amazon driver), the firefighters, and the sheriffs deputies enough for saving my dogs' lives," Sutton, 31, said.

Meanwhile, the Amazon's worker's actions drew praise on social media.

"Many thanks and appreciation!!!" Lisa Ann Dunn posted on the fire department's Facebook page. "Those are my daughter's dogs that we love very much. They are doing well this morning but still in the hospital. Thank you will never be enough!"

"Thank you for saving my babies," her daughter commented.

Firefighters were able to to contain the blaze to one room in the home, the spokesperson said.

But Sutton said Friday she and her daughter had been displace due to the damage.

The cause and origin of the fire remained under investigation Friday, she said.

The dogs were transported to a veterinarian where they were recovering as of Friday, Sutton told USA TODAY.

"They are still hospitalized and Boston Terrier Fescue of Florida has organized a fundraiser for their increasing vet bills." Sutton said. "We are hoping they will get to come home within the next couple days."

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Amazon driver saves dogs from burning Lake City, Florida, home

