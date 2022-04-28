‘She Said’ Trailer at CinemaCon Goes Behind the Scenes of New York Times’ Harvey Weinstein Investigation

Universal debuted its first look at “She Said,” the drama about the investigative reporters at the New York Times who helped to break the Harvey Weinstein story that kicked off the #MeToo movement.

Both of the film’s stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan, who play reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor respectively, were on hand to introduce the film’s trailer, and they talked up the importance of the behind the scenes story and the Kantor and Twohey’s book on which the film is based.

The trailer showed Twohey and Kantor starting small in trying to peel back the layer on harassment, only to go deeper down the rabbit hole and finding people unwilling to say anything on the record as it turned to accusations about Weinstein.

One woman even tells them “people tried to publish this story before,” and the trailer shows the barriers they face in being able to convince their editor (played by Patricia Clarkson) that they had enough to get the story on the page. The trailer even closes with a shot of what looks like Weinstein from behind as he walks into an office space.

“The only way these women are going to go on the record,” Kantor says in the trailer, “Is if they all jump together,” Twohey responds.

Maria Schrader (“Unorthodox”) directs “She Said” from a screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz. The film opens in theaters from Universal on November 18.