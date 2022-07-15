She Said: First trailer released for new film about Harvey Weinstein investigation starring Carey Mulligan

Louis Chilton
·1 min read

The trailer for She Said, a new film about the investigation that exposed Harvey Weinstein, has been released.

Starring Carey Mulligan and Zoey Kazan, the film follows New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor as they investigate claims of abuse and sexual misconduct levelled against the film producer.

She Said is based on the 2019 book She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement, which was written by Kantor and Twohey.

As well as Mulligan and Kazan, the film also stars Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Samantha Morton (Morvern Callar) and Tom Pelphrey.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence in Los Angeles having been convicted on rape and assault charges. He is also awaiting trial on 11 additional charges.

He was initially convicted in February 2020 of forcibly performing oral sex on a production assistant and rape in the third degree for an attack on a female actor.

The verdict was seen as a landmark moment for the #MeToo movement. It came more than two years after allegations against the former producer were published in The New York Times and The New Yorker.

You can read the timeline of how the allegations against Weinstein became public here.

