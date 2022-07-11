She’s a regular lottery player — but her twin got the lucky big win in Virginia

Patricia Greene is not a regular when it comes to playing the lottery.

Her twin sister, on the other hand, plays often, Greene told Virginia Lottery officials. That’s why, when Greene bought a scratch-off Fatter Wallet ticket and won a $150,000 grand prize, her sister gave her a “didn’t I tell you you’d win?”

When she realized she won, Greene had a moment of “complete, utter joy and disbelief,” she told lottery officials. Greene does not have any plans yet for spending her winnings.

Greene purchased her winning ticket from the Kroger at 901 N. Lombardy St. in Richmond, according to a July 8 news release from lottery officials.

Fatter Wallet is a scratcher game from the Virginia Lottery that includes prizes between $5 and $150,000. Greene’s win is the second grand prize win, lottery officials said. One grand prize remains unclaimed.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,387,200. The odds of winning any prize is 1 in 4.15.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

