'She was ready': America's oldest living person, Thelma Sutcliffe, dies at 115

The oldest living person in the U.S., Thelma Sutcliffe, died on Monday at 115, according to multiple reports.

Sutcliffe was born on Oct. 1, 1906 and was 115 and 108 days old when she died, according to the Gerontology Research Group.

Luella Mason, Sutcliffe's friend, told KETV that she died peacefully and "It was time, she was ready."

Sutcliffe was named the oldest living American when the previous record holder, Hester Ford, died at 115 in April of last year, according to the outlet. She had been living at an assisted living facility in Omaha, Neb. and was the seventh oldest person in the world.

Mason told CNN that Sutcliffe contributed her long life to never smoking, never having children and strongly believing in never worrying about anything.

A day after Sutcliffe died, the world's oldest living man, Spaniard Saturnino de la Fuente García, died at 112, according to a statement from Guinness World Records.

He was a month shy of his 113th birthday.

Kane Tanaka, the oldest living person in the world, just celebrated her 119th birthday in Japan.

