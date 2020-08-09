She Was Pregnant With Twins During Covid. Why Did Only One Survive?

In March, with the coronavirus lockdown in full swing, Chrissy Sample was feeling anxious. Furloughed from her job and stuck at home with her 8-year-old son, she was also pregnant with twins, who were due in mid-July. Although she often felt immobilized by an intense pain in her legs and lower abdomen, her doctor regularly told her that those feelings were normal.

Sample had seen her regular obstetrician, but as a 34-year-old woman carrying more than one child, she was supposed to frequently see a high-risk obstetrician. But the earliest in-person appointment she could get was in late March, when she was already 25 weeks pregnant.

“I felt like I needed my hand held for this pregnancy, but they never had time to see me,” she said.

COVID-19 protocols kept her husband from joining her, so Sample was alone as she watched the obstetrician move the sonogram wand across her belly, first casually, then urgently. Looking pained, the doctor then told Sample that she heard only one heartbeat.

“I was hysterical,” Sample said. After a more thorough examination, this physician said the baby had died within the previous three days and noted, with evident sadness, that the death probably could have been prevented had she seen Sample sooner.

The pandemic has laid bare the role that race plays in the health of New Yorkers. In this highly segregated city, which has long had significant racial disparities in everything from cancer deaths to life expectancy, it is now well established that Black and Latino New Yorkers die of COVID-19 at more than twice the rate that white people do.

It’s often difficult to know why any one patient receives what she believes to be substandard care. But the statistics show that pregnant women of color are more likely to face undesirable outcomes for reasons that public health experts are trying to understand.

Across the United States, Black women are three to four times more likely to die of childbirth-related causes than white women. In New York City, however, Black women are eight to 12 times more likely to die. Black infants in the city are also three times more likely to die than white newborns — a gap that is nearly 50% greater than the national average. Researchers say that most of these deaths are preventable.

Whatever the underlying causes, it seems clear that COVID-19 is making things worse.

“Black birthing people are already more likely to die, regardless of their income or education,” said Joia Crear-Perry, an obstetrician and president of the National Birth Equity Collaborative, a nonprofit dedicated to eliminating racial disparities in birth outcomes. “Now, with COVID, resources are scarce and hospitals don’t have what they need. Who bears the brunt? The people least likely to be listened to.”

It is too soon for official data on the effects of the pandemic on maternal and infant health, but the anecdotes are worrying.

In July, Sha-Asia Washington, a 26-year-old Black woman with high blood pressure, died during an emergency cesarean section at Woodhull, a public hospital in Brooklyn. According to her family, doctors rushed Washington to an operating room after they gave her an epidural, which she had felt pressured to accept. The baby survived, but Washington died of a heart attack. A representative from Woodhull declined to comment on the case.

Then there’s the swift shift from in-person visits to telemedicine, which has allowed more vulnerable women to slip between the cracks.

In April, Amber Rose Isaac, a 26-year-old Black woman, died after an emergency C-section at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. According to Bruce McIntyre, Isaac’s boyfriend, she had been complaining of serious fatigue and shortness of breath, but her obstetrician seemed to dismiss her concerns, and Isaac had trouble getting an in-person visit.

Frustrated with her care, Isaac tried to arrange to deliver at home or at a birthing center, but after scanning her medical records, a midwife told Isaac that her platelet levels were dangerously low, putting her at high risk because her blood wasn’t able to form clots easily. “This was news to us,” McIntyre said. “At least five doctors signed off on Amber’s paperwork while her platelet levels were dropping, and nobody told us. They didn’t see us in March at all.”

